The Allegany Arts Council welcomes two regional artists, Parris Ashley and Marlaina Pacifico, to exhibit their artwork in the Saville and Schwab Mountain Maryland Galleries during the month of November. The exhibitions begin November 3 and end November 25.

Marlaina Pacifico was born and raised in Altoona, Pa. She discovered her love of and talent for photography while in her early twenties. She has been a professional photographer for eight years and does commercial as well as artistic photography. Pacifico is the owner of The Grin Gallery, a studio and art gallery located at 230 Fourth Avenue in Altoona. She is also a teacher, having offered two photography classes at the Allegany Arts Council. Parris Ashley was born in Baltimore, but spent his formative years in Detroit, Mich. Today, he lives in Frostburg. In 2016, he graduated from Frostburg State University with a BA in Painting and a minor in Art History. Ashley has completed over twenty murals in Allegany County since 2012. His murals can be found at locations such as Canal Place in Cumberland and the Public Pool in Frostburg. Ashleyâ€™s exhibition is a reflection of his sentiment toward current socioeconomic circumstances in America. The forty works are acrylic paintings on various surfaces, both conventional and recycled. An opening reception for the exhibitions will be held at the Allegany Arts Council on Saturday, November 4, from 6 - 8pm. Refreshments will be available, and the public is welcome to attend. The Allegany Arts Council is located at 9 N. Centre St. in Cumberland. The galleries are open to the public Tuesday through Sunday between the hours of 11am and 5pm. For more information, please call (301) 777-2787 or email