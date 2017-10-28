Frostburg State University’s Department of Music will present the Percussion, Guitar and String Ensembles Concert on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. This event is free and open to the public. The Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Gary Phillips, will first perform “Fanfare for Percussion Quartet” by Jeffrey D. Grubbs. The themes in this piece were inspired by percussively driven action-adventure films of the past, including the 1984 film, “The Terminator.” The ensemble will also perform “First Voyage of Auki Badorkins” by contemporary percussionist Michael LaRosa; “Aria of the Soul” (or “The Poem for Everyone's Soul”), a staple of the “Persona” video game series, arranged by student Nathan Kopit; and “Batik” by James Campbell, in which the use of pentatonic scales, as well as the rhythmic and melodic content, is an indication of the influences of Javanese gamelan music. The FSU Guitar Ensemble, directed by Patrick Sise, will feature music from movies and TV. Come out to enjoy some tunes you might be surprised to hear. The FSU String Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Karen Lau, will present “The Allegretto Moderato in D Major, for String Trio (TH 152),” which was written in 1863 or 1864 as an exercise while Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was a student in composition classes at the Saint Petersburg Conservatory. “Intermezzo” from “Little Suite for Strings, Op.1” by Danish composer Carl Nielsen, is full of good humor. It commences with a lilting waltz and then is followed by a more energetic dance section that has a vague Viennese quality to it. “Romanian Folk Dances” by Hungarian composer Béla Bartók (arranged by Arthur Willner) is a suite of six short pieces composed in 1915. Bartók later orchestrated it for a small ensemble in 1917. Last on the list is “Waltz” from “Coppelia” by the French composer Leo Delibes (arranged by Jeff Manookian). The familiar waltz from this sentimental comic ballet remains a favorite on concert stages around the world. For more information, contact FSU’s Department of Music at 301-687-4109. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.