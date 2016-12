The City of Frostburg will hear and discuss the following ordinance at its City Council Meeting, Thursday, December 15th at 7 pm at the Frostburg Community Center, 27 S. Water Street.

ORDINANCE 2016-05: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CITY CODE TO PROVIDE FOR THE PROHIBITION OF DRILLING FOR AND EXTRACTING NATURAL GAS AND OIL ON LANDS OWNED BY THE CITY OF FROSTBURG, THE PROHIBITION OF THE SALE OF BULK WATER FOR THOSE PURPOSES AND RELATED MATTERS.

Frostburg Citizens Wishing to Comment During a Public Hearing Are Asked to Come to the Podium and State Their Name and Address for the Official Record