Unique Dog Care Service will Work with Problem Pets A challenging rescue dog, and a grieving mother’s journey to heal them both, is the inspiration for a unique pet care company. Laura Haynes, the founder of Sammy’s Dawgz, rescued a dog while struggling over the tragic death of her 29 year old son. The dog, Tanner, proved difficult to handle. While learning to help Tanner work through problem behavior, she realized the therapeutic benefits of dog training for both dog and human. “Because of my experience moving through grief with the help of a dog, I am inspired to help others bond with their dogs. At Sammy’s Dawgz, we teach people why and how to take a leadership role with dogs. Dog owners can learn to overcome difficult issues and have a calmer relationship with their dogs,” explains Haynes. Sammy’s Dawgz was founded in memory of Haynes’ late son, Samuel Bowers III, who loved Rottweilers. The business is located in Grantsville, MD near Deep Creek Lake, and offers in-home pet care services, including dog walking, in-home dog training, and board and train. Training emphasizes dog psychology and teaches owners how to be the “pack leader.” In addition to the in-home options, the company is building a facility to house at least six dogs at a time. When completed, the facility will include a grooming room, training room and outdoor runs for exercise and socialization. Photo Caption: Laura Haynes with Cesar Millan. Haynes is certified in fundamentals of dog psychology I & II, by Cesar Millan. Millan is the author of 6 books on the subject and considered the leading dog psychologist in the world. Sammy’s Dawgz services focus on correcting difficult dog issues as an alternative for dog owners before they face giving up their dogs. Haynes envisions developing a short-term foster program for dogs that need temporary housing while their people deal with a crisis. The company will serve a radius of 20 miles for in-home pet care services that include feeding, dog walking, and cat care. While the focus is on dogs and cats, other animal care will be considered on a case by case basis. Sammy’s Dawgz will also travel up to 25 miles for dog training sessions to work with dog owners in their own home where the behavior problems can be observed. They offer board and train services for more difficult cases. Future services will include daycare for previous training clients. Sammy’s Dawgz is licensed and insured. For more information, please contact Laura Haynes by phone at 301-245-1658, by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , or send written inquiries to P.O. Box 731, Grantsville, MD 21536 or visitwww.sammysdawgz.com.