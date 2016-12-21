FROSTBURG, Md. – Dr. Elizabeth Throop, currently Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, has been named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Frostburg State University. She will join FSU on July 1, 2017. “What I heard consistently from the University community, including students, was about Dr. Throop’s engaging personality and her genuine interest in Frostburg State University,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. “I believe her experiences as an academic leader and faculty member who has enjoyed working in a rural setting will help Frostburg as we define ourselves for the upcoming years. I am very pleased she is joining us.” Throop, whose academic background is in cultural anthropology and social work, was dean of the UW-Platteville College of Liberal Arts and Sciences prior to her appointment as acting provost. She has experience leading university divisions in liberal arts, education, business and the sciences, covering the disciplines of FSU’s three colleges. “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Frostburg State University team,” Throop said. “When I visited, I was so impressed with the thoughtfulness and professionalism of the faculty; it was clear to me that we share many values, especially emphasizing student learning and success. I found the students to be serious and engaging. FSU’s deliberate focus on diversity speaks to me in important ways, and, of course, the campus is beautiful!” As provost, Throop will serve as the University’s chief academic officer, overseeing FSU’s three academic colleges, academic support programs and the Lewis J. Ort Library. “Spending time with the president's executive cabinet was terrific as well,” Throop continued. “I know we will work well together. Most importantly, President Nowaczyk is an inspiring leader with vision and stances that I also hold. I look forward to participating in the strategic planning process as we work on preparing Frostburg State for the rest of the 21st century!" Throop was chosen following a national search, which included open, on-campus meetings with faculty, staff and students. Dr. Ahmad Tootoonchi has been serving as interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs since July of 2015. He will return to his previous post as dean of the College of Business when Throop joins FSU in July. Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu or facebook.com/ frostburgstateuniversity. Follow FSU on Twitter @frostburgstate. UW-Platteville, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016, has nearly 9,000 students in three colleges: the College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture; the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science; and the College of Liberal Arts and Education. UW-Platteville is part of the 26-school University of Wisconsin system and one of the 13 four-year campuses across the state. The university is located in the southwest corner of Wisconsin, fewer than 30 miles from both the Illinois and Iowa borders.