Are you located within the boundaries of the Canal Place Heritage Area?

Are you interested in learning more about grants that are available for capital and non-capital projects and projects relating to the preservation of historical, archeological, natural and cultural resources and heritage tourism?

If so, you will want to attend one of the upcoming grant workshops and webinars that are being offered by the Maryland Heritage Areas Program. These sessions provide an opportunity to learn more about the FY 2018 grant program and the online application. You will also have the chance to ask any questions you may have about the program.

Canal Place will be hosting an online webinar and question and answer session on Tuesday, January 17th from 2 â€“ 4 pm in the conference room at:

Canal Place

Western Maryland Railway Station

Room 302, 13 Canal Street

Cumberland, Maryland

Please RSVP to Nicole Gray â€“ This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Participants must attend the webinar at Canal Place or register online to be eligible for grants.



FY 2018 Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grants Workshops and Webinars:

Monday, January 9, 2017 â€“ 10:00 a.m. â€“ Online Webinar â€“ Click to Register

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 â€“ 2:00 p.m. â€“ Workshop in Crownsville â€“ Click to Register

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 â€“ 2:00 p.m. â€“ Online Webinar â€“ Click to Register