Happy New Year from The Downtown Cumberland Business Association The City of Cumberland would like to notify the public beginning Thursday, January 5 at 7 pm through January 6 at 7 am North Mechanic Street will be closed to traffic from Frederick Street to the Baltimore Street intersection. Contractors working for LaVale Sanitation will be repairing a pipe under Mechanic Street in this area during the closure. A detour will be in place for this closure. Please use caution will driving in the affected area. Any questions on the closure can be directed to Carl Belt, Inc 301-729-8900. Tribute to Jaye Miller – Friday, January 8. Please join us to pay tribute to Cumberland's Swedish Chef. Jaye was recently diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. In an effort to off set expenses, Windsor Castle will be hosting a "Tribute to Jaye" evening. Small plates featuring her amazing dishes, live music, wine and most importantly celebrating a woman who has given so much and touched so many in our area. $50/person, cash bar available. For tickets email Good Carma Catering or call 240-727-0541. Country Roads Mobil Veterinary Practice will be at the Allegany County Animal Shelter, 716 Furnace Street on Monday, January 9 – Thursday January 12for a Low Cost Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic. Female cats - $85; Male Cats - $50. Prices include ear cleaning, nail trim and pain meds. $5 rabies vaccine, if needed. By Appointment only, call 304-790-6033. Saturday, January 14 and 28, February 11 and 25 - 10 am – 1 pm. The Downtown Cumberland Winter Farmers' Market is the place to find the freshest produce, fruit, cheese, and local art. The Cumberland Winter Market is a community event that happens the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month. Game Night – Friday, January 20, 6 pm - Join us at ACRE Coworking at 48 N. Centre Street for a low-key game night. Open to the public for ages 16 and up (16 and below with parental supervision). Many games will be provided free-of-charge, including Risk, Settlers of Catan, playing cards, Monopoly, Cards Against Humanity, Apples to Apples, and many, many more. Or, bring your own, if you'd like! Light refreshments will be offered. Come and go as you please. Looking for a great location for your next big event? Check out the Windsor Castle Events Centre (the former Cumberland Armory), 210 S. Centre Street. Windsor Castle is perfect for wedding receptions, dances, conferences, conventions, reunions and more! For more information, call 301-722-0005 Don't forget, Downtown Cumberland parking on all surface lots is FREE on Saturdays, Sundays and every day after 5 pm. RETAIL This week at Barkin' Basement Thrift Shop all glassware & dishware is Half Off. Barkin' Basement is proud to support the efforts of the Allegany County Animal Shelter. We are located at 45 Baltimore Street and are open Thursday – Sunday. www.barkinbasementthriftshop. com. It's not too late to get your flu and pneumonia vaccines!! Just stop by PharmaCare West, 64 Greene Street, and get your flu or pneumonia shot today. There is no charge to Medicare Part B recipients. They will bill most 3rd party insurances. So what are you waiting for? It's time to protect yourself and those around you from the flu! Store and convenient drive thru open Mon – Fri 9am to 6pm & Sat 9am to 1pm – phone 301.724.1183 – www.pharmacarenetwork.com Fitzy's Nifty Nook is now "officially" closed for the winter. PLEASE like us on fb to keep up to date. I'm sure you will see all three of us on nice days over the winter piddling around at the store! If so, stop in and say "Hi"! The Vapor Room, Cumberland's Award winning electronic cigarette shop is conveniently located on the downtown mall. Come visit our location at 57 N Centre Street. The Vapor Room Weekly Sales and Specials: Every Tuesday – Double Punch Tuesday . Get a Bonus stamp on your AppCard when buying a 30ml bottle or larger.

The Vapor Room is a trusted retailer of top electronic cigarette brands and premium nicotine e-liquids. Our Appcard rewards program offers our customers generous discounts on future purchases.

Our Downtown Cumberland shop is open Monday through Saturday 10AM-6PM . Stop in and speak with one of our friendly staff today! The Tea Cupboard – Stock up on all your favorite teas including Chocolate Covered Cherry, Snickerdoodle, Tigers Eye, Gingerbread Cream, Holiday Berry and Holiday Spice! Stop in for a pot of tea; add some scones, a quick lunch of soup and savories or our full Queen City Tea and you can also do some shopping for all kinds of tea ware and TEA! New teapots, English teacup and saucer sets, infuser mugs, tea infusers, as well as Union Jack aprons and tote bags! We are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 until 5, and the tea room is open from 11-2 Wednesday through Saturday! We do parties, have lots of events and book clubs! Don’t forget downtown parking is free on Saturdays! You can find us at 49 North Centre Street, Downtown Cumberland, 301-777-7721, on Facebook as The Tea Cupboard or our web page at theteacupboard.net . Love to go antiquing and thrifting? Want to discover a handmade treasure? Downtown Cumberland has some great shops including MountainShine Creative, Fort Cumberland Emporium, Baltimore Street Collectibles, Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop (Thursday – Sunday), GiGi’s Attic (Thursday - Saturday), Queen City Flea Market (Friday – Sunday), Windsor Castle Antiques & Flea Market (Sundays only), Country Accents on Greene – all filled with antiques, collectibles, handmade items. Stop in and discover it for yourself. GREAT GIFT IDEA! DCBA (Downtown Cumberland Gift Certificates) are available at The Book Center and may be used at any DCBA member’s business. You may find out who is a DCBA member online at www.visitcumberland.org WINING & DINING & HOSPITALITY This Friday head to MEZZOS to watch the Cramer Brothers from 10PM until 1AM! No Cover to get in! HRDC’s 6th ANNUAL SOUP SALE TO BENEFIT COUNTY UNITED WAY -All fresh ingredients make it taste better than canned soup. Its ready to heat and eat! Offered in two sizes – Quart (serves 4) $6.00 and Pint (serves two) $3.25. Choice of: Broccoli Cheese, Chicken Noodle, Chili, Vegetarian Vegetable, Ham & Bean with potato dumplings. Orders due by Friday, January 13th to HRDC. Call 301-783-1716, Fax 301-722-0937 to place your order! All proceeds benefit the County United Way! Pick Up Locations: HRDC's Cumberland Senior Center, Frostburg Senior Center, Georges Creek Senior Center, and Westernport Senior Center. Delivery for multiple orders to one location is also available. Call Becky at 301-783-1716 for more information. Ristorante Ottaviani - Every Friday night beginning at 8 pm, it's Friday Happy Hour Wine Tasting with half price bottles of wine. Stop in and sample a new wine or enjoy your favorite. Saturday mornings, it's Bloody Mary Brunch at City Lights! Every Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm, enjoy Cumberland’s original make-your-own Bloody Mary bar and City Light’s Saturday brunch featuring 5 – 6 seasonal specials that change weekly. City Lights American Grill & Bar is located at 59 Baltimore Street, 301-722-9800. Mezzos is scheduling Spirit Nights for any organizations wanting to hold a profitable fundraiser. Call Angel at Mezzos at 301-777-7750 for details. City Lights Beer & Burger Thursdays – Every Thursday from 5:00 to close we will be offering a Gourmet Burger with Fries and a Pint of Beer for $10.95. City Lights Wine & Cheese Wednesdays – Enjoy Three Cheese Board and 2 glasses of house wine for $15 or order any one of their Cheese Boards and get 25% off any bottle of wine. To see City Lights full menu, visit www.citylightsamericangrill. com. BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES Use a home loan (rates as low as 2.59% Annual Percentage Rate ) to make purchases, refinance, consolidate debt, renovate, and more from Standard Bank. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at https://www.standardbankpa.com . Retail rental, 51 N. Center St, a lovely shop with parking space. Call Shirley Giarritta at 301-707-7586. Fort Cumberland Emporium has one open vendor space, approximately 85 square feet. Monthly cost is $110 plus four-work days/month. If you are interested in joining the vendors at the Emporium, please call 301-724-5504 for more information. The Book Center has a parking space available for rent. $50/month The Cumberland Arms Building located on Baltimore Street/Liberty Street has commercial spaces for rent perfect for a retail business! We have three empty currently if anyone's interested, call the Cumberland Arms Office at 301-724-0341 or email Jeannie Wilson. ACRE Coworking, Cumberland's first shared office community is open! Join the Community at acrecoworking.com/join. 48 N. Centre Street, 301-697-6150. - Professional office space available from $35 a month. - Beautifully finished, on trend 1000SF conference room from $30 an hour. LITERARY/LIBRARY/FOR KIDS The Washington Street Library invites families with children of all ages to our LEGO Play Club. Children will be able to build their own LEGO creations. Each month will feature a different LEGO building theme. Children's masterpieces may be chosen to be displayed in our library. The library will supply the LEGOs, and kids provide their creativity and imagination. Building their own LEGO creations encourages children to think, build, and play creatively. The program will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on January 9 and February 13. For more information call the Washington Street Library at 301-777-120 Join ACRE Coworking on January 24th at 6PM for a special children's screening evening! We'll be showing "The Red Balloon," the classic French film, which follows the adventures of a young boy who one day finds a sentient, mute, red balloon. The film is short - only 35 minutes to accommodate little ones with short attention spans. Suggested ages: mature 5 - 12. All children will leave with their own red balloon and a tasty complimentary treat! All children from birth to their 5th birthday are eligible for the Imagination Library of Allegany County! The only requirement – the child must live in Allegany County! This program mails one age appropriate book each month to children at no cost to the family! For more information and/or a registration form or information about sponsoring a child, please call the United Way office – 301-722-2700! MUSEUMS/WMSR The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Museum is open to the public every Friday from noon – 6 pm. On display are actual weapons and replica weapons, photographs, equipment, souvenirs, rations, uniforms and other memorabilia provided by Vietnam veterans or their families or friends. A video is available for the public to watch. The museum is open each Friday, there is no admission fee and groups may tour the museum at other times by appointment by calling 301-777-7001. ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC, THEATRE, ETC. MOUNTAINSIDE BAROQUE - As always, the 2016-2017 season will reflect the varied worlds of early music: earthy and ethereal; secular and sacred; court and country; and choral, vocal and instrumental. Featuring a dynamic lineup of new faces and Mountainside favorites, this year promises to once again bring a mixture of Baroque classics and unknown treasures to the mountains. For ticket purchase and more information, visit our website at www.mountainsidebaroque.org. Schedule includes: Sunday, March 5 “The Kinges Musicke”

Saturday, April 8 "The Many Faces of Bach" More information can be found at www.mountainsidebaroque.org, by calling 301-338-2940 or by emailing to mountainsidebaroque@ mindspring.com. Tickets may be purchased by cash or check at the door or at the Book Center on Centre Street in Cumberland, and via PayPal on the Mountainside Baroque website. The Allegany Arts Council hosts a group dance lesson and social dance for all ages. In cooperation with Patricia Golden, owner of Industrial Ballroom, the "Third Friday" dance sessions offer the opportunity to learn a new dance step and then practice it with others in the lovely wooden-floored spaces of the Saville and Schwab Galleries. There is an optional potluck—bring a dish to share if you're up to it. Bring your own beverage of choice. Water is provided. The Lesson will rotate through swing, salsa, rumba, cha cha, Waltz, fox trot, and tango. Each session costs $10 for an individual, or $18 for a couple. The lesson begins at 7:15 pm and the Dance starts at 8:00 pm. The Saville Gallery is located at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland, MD. All are welcome. ART From January 4 through January 28 the Allegany Arts Council will host its third public art experience, Start to Finish III, at the Saville Gallery at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland. During this event artist members of the Arts Council will use the gallery as an open studio to create artwork. The public is encouraged to visit the gallery to watch artists at work. The gallery is open from 11 am to 5 pm daily except for Sundays and Mondays. This year, participants include Donna Godlove, Pat Peacock, Dominique Vallon, Patricia Wilt and Chris Sloan. During Start to Finish III, visitors will be able to talk to artists and see demonstrations. The artists will be using media and techniques ranging from oil pastels to 3D printing. On Wednesday, January 18 at 3:45, local artist Lita Havens will conduct a gallery tour for kids. There will be a public closing reception on January 28 from 6-8pm. For more information or to register for Start to Finish III or the Open Mic Night, please contact Heidi Custer at 301-777-2787. Classes for adults to begin at the Allegany Arts - The Allegany Arts Council begins classes and workshops for adults this month with a Photography class and a Jewelry Metal-working class. Photography 101

Jewelry Metal-working Please contact the Allegany Arts Council to reserve a spot and find out more information. The telephone number is 301.777.2787, and address is 9 N. Centre St, Cumberland, MD. More information may also be obtained from Facebook: The Allegany Arts Council Allegany Arts Council, Saville Gallery, 9 N. Centre Street - Open Mic Night in the Schwab Gallery, January 13 - Come for our first Open Mic night! This is an open performance space for anyone to come, sign up, and perform original or non-original music, poetry, and performance art in its various forms. Each person or "act" will have a maximum of 10 minutes stage time. Let's come together and share art, connect with each other, and get/give feedback. There will be a cash bar available with beer, wine, and alternative beverages. A couple of prizes are offered--$25 peoples' choice for Best Performance and a $25 peoples' choice for Most Creative. (The audience determines the winners.) Doors will open at 5:45pm to start sign-ups. JOB/CHARITABLE/VOLUNTEER /OPPORTUNITIES Love dogs and cats? The Allegany County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help at the shelter. Applications and information are available at www.alleganyanimalshelter.com. ACAS is the only municipal no-kill shelter in the state of Maryland. Not a member of the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)? Even if you don't have a business in Downtown Cumberland, you can join as a Friend of DCBA. Membership forms are available at www.visitcumberland.org. Join in and support the efforts of Downtown Cumberland businesses in keeping our Downtown alive and vibrant. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.visitcumberland.org or www.mdmountainside.com