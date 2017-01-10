Frostburg State University is inviting residents of the community to an open forum to provide public input and feedback about FSU’s educational mission as part of its ongoing strategic planning efforts. The forum will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre, 20 E. Main St. in Frostburg. Residents of Frostburg and the surrounding region are important stakeholders in the future of FSU and are encouraged to come and share what FSU is doing well, what they would like to see more of from FSU, and what local and regional issues FSU should pay more attention to. All who attend will have the opportunity to provide meaningful feedback. All feedback will be made anonymous before being shared with FSU’s Strategic Planning Task Force, which will use the information to develop a new strategic plan to be unveiled in early summer. “Frostburg State University’s strategic plan will guide our thinking, planning, outreach, budgeting and actions for the next several years,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. “It is important that we have input from members of our community, as FSU is committed to continuing its role as an educational, cultural and economic development resource to its region.” The session is being hosted by Dr. Benjamin Norris, an associate professor of chemistry at FSU, and Robin Wynder, director of the Center for Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “As a lifelong resident of Frostburg, Frostburg State University had a major impact on my life even before I became a student or employee there,” Norris said. “Now that I have children of my own, I am excited that many of the opportunities that I had as a child still exist. In addition, when I was in middle school, the University and its employees were very supportive of my single working mother as she went back to school. This open forum will be an opportunity for members of the community to share about ways FSU has made a difference to them.” Parking is available on Main Street and in the lots behind the Lyric Building and St. Michael’s Church. For more information, call 301-687-4157. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.