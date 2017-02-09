The Embassy Theatre will host three bands: Broken Radio (Cumberland), the downstrokes (Frostburg-Cumberland) and Jet Set Vapour Trails (Morgantown), Friday, February 17th for an 18+ show. Doors open at 7:30 pm with music starting at 8 pm. Opening act Broken Radio is an alt-rock/punk band playing covered and original songs. Featuring Ian Dorsey, guitar; Cameron Deal, bass; and Adron Fiscus drums, their music reminiscent of early Green Day in their enthusiasm and excitement. These kids bring the spirit and energy of punk to a whole new generation of local kids. Some people might call it punk rock, others might call it gritty rock â€˜nâ€™ roll, but western Marylandâ€™s the downstrokes bring a variety of influences to their mix of straight ahead, four on the floor garage music. From the Stones, the Who, and the Kinks to the Ramones, the Clash, and Social Distortion; from the Replacements and Pixies to Agnostic Front and H2O, the downstrokes are fans of the music they play. The results: a band that explores the possibilities of punk rock, with poetic lyrics by frontman author Gerry LaFemina, crisp guitars provided by Cumberlandâ€™s own Mike Holland, all driven by the rhythm section of Aaron Hoel on bass and drummer Bill Poorbough. After three years, the downstrokes still explore the boundaries of punk. Power chords from the early 70's, the rhythmic angularity of 90's alt rock, a pinch of stoner doom and a unique melodic sense. Put them all together and you get Jet Set Vapour Trails. This power trio of Morgantown music veterans deliver original tunes, introspective and savage. Consisting of Jeffrey Goodwin on drums, Jarrod Ott on bass, and Thomas Moore on guitar and vocals, this band invokes the primal spirit of rock â€˜nâ€™ roll. Tickets are $7. The Embassy Theatre is at 49 Baltimore St. in downtown Cumberland, and reservations may be made at 240-362-7183.