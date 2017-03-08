Frostburg State University’s Recreation and Parks Management Program has been reaccredited by the Council on Accreditation of Parks, Recreations, Tourism and Related Professions (COAPRT), which found the program to be fully in compliance.

Accreditation, an evaluation and assessment by peers of what elements of a program are considered to be entry level into the field, is particularly helpful for a less well-known university, according to Dr. Robert B. Kauffman, a professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Recreation and chair of the Council of University System Faculty.

“It indicates a certain level of quality,” said Kauffman. “The program is preparing students for entry into the field.”

FSU’s Recreation and Parks Management program received initial accreditation in 2000 and has continued to earn accreditation since then. The accreditation by COAPRT is valid until the program’s next review in 2022.

COAPRT recognizes academic programs in colleges and universities that prepare new professionals to enter the parks, recreation, tourism and related professions. COAPRT accredits baccalaureate programs within the United States and its territories, Canada and Mexico. Accreditation status is granted to academic programs that meet or exceed stated criteria of educational quality.

For more information about FSU’s recreation program, visit http://bit.ly/Rec- ParksManagement.