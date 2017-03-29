Agreement Between FSU and Nanhua University, Taiwan: Yuri Yao-Tsung Chih, right, director of the Education Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States presents Frostburg State University President Ronald Nowaczyk with a signed student and faculty exchange agreement between Nanhua University in Taiwan and Frostburg State. Future plans for the partnership involve the potential development of a cooperative degree, a student enrichment program, Chinese language training for FSU students and scholarship opportunities that will allow Frostburg students to study in Taiwan.

“TECRO looks forward to assisting the evolving relationship between Frostburg State University and Nanhua University,” Chih said. “Both of these institutions are committed to providing their students the very best in global education.”

“The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office has strongly supported Frostburg State University’s presence in Taiwan over the years,” Nowaczyk said. “We look forward to our new and promising relationship with Nanhua University.

For more information, contact Dr. John Bowman, interim vice president for International and Government Affairs, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 301-687-4111.