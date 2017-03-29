What’s Happening in Downtown Cumberland Easter – April 16 Passover – April 10 - 18 Shop Local! Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is Love the Local! Support Your Local Businesses Attention Commercial Property Owners in Cumberland Maryland – The Cumberland Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) in cooperation with the Downtown Development Commission encourages commercial property owners and managers to attend an informational meeting related to the Zoom Prospector commercial property database as well as a planning meeting for a Commercial Property Showcase scheduled for June 24, 2017. These informational and planning meetings will be held in the Mayor and City Council Chambers of City Hall at 57 North Liberty Street on March 30 at both 7:00 – 9:00 am and 5:00 – 7:00 pm. If you have any questions please contact the CEDC office at (301) 722-4173 or email tabitha.barbarito@choosecumberland.org Jane's Place Ladies Night Out, Friday, March 31, 5:30 – 9 pm Windsor Castle Events Centre. Doors will open at 5:30 pm for viewing of the silent auction items. Silent auction will close at 8:00 PM for finalizing winners. Vendors, services (salons, massage, facials, etc.), giveaways, & fabulous food. Tickets are $30 each and are available at Jane's Place and The Book Center. The Thomas Cumberland Tri-State Wing-Off hosted by the Western Maryland Jaycees will have their annual "Wing-Off Weekend" Early Bird sale where tickets go on sale for half price on March 31-April 1. For these 3 days only, tickets will be available for only $15 at www.tristatewingoff.com i Sweat 4 CUW 5K Race/Walk – Saturday, April 22 benefitting United Way of Allegany County. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Frostburg/iSweat4CUW. Location, course map & event details on website. Learn more about County United Way at cuw.org. Looking for a great location for your next big event? Check out the Windsor Castle Events Centre (the former Cumberland Armory), 210 S. Centre Street. Windsor Castle is perfect for wedding receptions, dances, conferences, conventions, reunions and more! For more information, call 301-722-0005 Don't forget, Downtown Cumberland parking on all surface lots is FREE on Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays and every day after 5 pm. For more information, call 301-722-0005 Don’t forget, Downtown Cumberland parking on all surface lots is FREE on Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays and every day after 5 pm. RETAIL Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop is having a “That’s Entertainment” Sale this week. All books, music, videos, games & puzzles are half price. We’re open Thursday – Sunday and are located at 45 Baltimore Street. Stop by PharmaCare West today and check out the new Spring giftware and Easter décor. Plus, they carry The Candle Cupboard (made in Ridgeley) car fresheners and candles. Plus, now that Spring has finally arrived so has spring allergy season. If you suffer from allergies and need relief, stop by the pharmacy and talk to the pharmacist. S/he can help you find the right remedy for your symptoms. Don’t forget the convenient drive-thru! PharmaCare West – 64 Greene Street, store & drive-thru open Mon – Fri 9am to 6pm & Sat 9am to 1pm, phone 301.724.1183 – follow us on the web at www.pharmacarenetwork.com!! Lew Lew Belle Boutique is stocking up on new Spring apparel and accessories! Shop our website www.LewLewBelle.com for New Arrivals and stay in the loop by following us on Facebook and Instagram. All Winter and Fall apparel now on sale with HUGE markdowns coming this week. Did you see that we're moving?!! Check out the pictures on Facebook and sign up for our email blasts while you're there. ~Team LLB xoxo Fitzy’s Nifty Nook is now OPEN Saturdays 2-4 and by appointment through the end of April. Our hours will increase at the beginning of May. Please like our page on fb to stay up to date on events and happenings. KIDS OF ALL AGES are invited to come choose up to two books per visit during regular business hours FREE from our BOOK NOOK! Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop is doing a little spring cleaning this week! All clothing, shoes, belts, ties, hats, and purses are Half Price. So spring on in and get some great bargains! Barkin’ Basement is open Thursday – Sunday and is located at 45 Baltimore Street. Book Center - Saturday, April 1 2017, 11 am - 1 pm: Meet local author James Rada, Jr., the author of numerous works of historical fiction and non-fiction history. They include the popular books Saving Shallmar: Christmas Spirit in a Coal Town, Canawlers, and Battlefield Angels: The Daughters of Charity Work as Civil War Nurses. Get your signed copy of his newest book "Secrets of Garrett County"! Book Center - Saturday, April 8 2017, 11 am - 1 pm: Come meet local author Linda Sittig and get a signed copy of her latest book, "Last Curtain Call", a gripping coming of age novel about a young woman battling a coal company. For more information, call (301) 722-2284, or like us on Facebook: "The Book Center". AZAD’S OF CUMBERLAND is two years old. The month of March marks our two-year anniversary and we are ready to Celebrate with Savings all month long with a custom SALE – made JUST FOR YOU. Stop in ANY day of the month and Dave Love will work with your needs and budget and create a custom DEAL JUST FOR YOU! Need several rugs? We gotcha! Dave will help you custom select from a variety of shapes, sizes and styles to help create an atmosphere in your home – made JUST FOR YOU. Visit us at 37 North Centre Street in downtown Cumberland or contact Dave at 301.723.0818 And, MARK THE DATE for these great events at AZAD'S during the month of March: LUNCHTIME YOGA – Every Thursday from noon until 1 PM with Leslie Wiglfield. FREE with donations accepted. HELLO CUMBERLAND MONTHLY SOCIAL – Every first Thursday from 6-9 PM. Open to all who would like to meet up with some great positive people in our community. A great opportunity for new residents to get connected. FREE with donations accepted. MEDITATION THURSDAY WITH SELOMON – Every last Thursday beginning at 6:30 PM $10 donation is suggested. BALANCE ESSENTIAL WELLNESS MIXER – Every last Saturday of the month from 3-5 PM. FREE. MEDITATION THURSDAY WITH SELOMON – Every last Thursday beginning at 6:30 PM $10 donation is suggested. BALANCE ESSENTIAL WELLNESS MIXER – Every last Saturday of the month from 3-5 PM. FREE. Every last Saturday of the month from 3-5 PM. FREE The Vapor Room, Cumberland's Award winning electronic cigarette shop is conveniently located on the downtown mall. Come visit our location at 57 N Centre Street. The Vapor Room Weekly Sales and Specials: Every Tuesday – Double Punch Tuesday . Get a Bonus stamp on your AppCard when buying a 30ml bottle or larger.

The Vapor Room is a trusted retailer of top electronic cigarette brands and premium nicotine e-liquids. Our Appcard rewards program offers our customers generous discounts on future purchases.

Our Downtown Cumberland shop is open Monday through Saturday 10AM-6PM . Stop in and speak with one of our friendly staff today! The Tea Cupboard – “Paint and Sip” with Donna Godlove is Sunday, April 23, from 1:30-4:30! It will be soft pastels! All levels are welcome, all supplies are included, as well as tea and light refreshments! $35 per person, payment holds your seat! Stop in today for tea! Try the Rainbow and Caramel Rooibos, Scottish Breakfast, Ginger Peach, Cream Earl Grey, French Crème Brule, Snickerdoodle, the new Swiss Hot Chocolate Tea and our new Cherry Almond black tea - wow is it good! Try one of our new Herbal Teas too! Hangover Helper, Study Buddy, and Eternally Nuts! Stop in the tea room for a pot of tea; add some scones, a quick lunch of soup and savories or our full Queen City Tea and you can also do some shopping! We are open Wednesday through Saturday, from 9 until 5, and the tea room is open from 11-2, Wednesday through Saturday! We love having parties call for details! We have events and book clubs, free Wi-Fi, and don’t forget downtown parking is free on Saturdays! You can find us at 49 North Centre Street, Downtown Cumberland, 301-777-7721, on Facebook as The Tea Cupboard or our web page at theteacupboard.net Love to go antiquing and thrifting? Want to discover a handmade treasure? Downtown Cumberland has some great shops including MountainShine Creative, Fort Cumberland Emporium, Baltimore Street Collectibles, Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop (Thursday – Sunday), GiGi’s Attic (Thursday - Saturday), Queen City Flea Market (Friday – Sunday), Windsor Castle Antiques & Flea Market (Sundays only), Country Accents on Greene – all filled with antiques, collectibles, handmade items. Stop in and discover it for yourself. GREAT GIFT IDEA! DCBA (Downtown Cumberland Gift Certificates) are available at The Book Center and may be used at any DCBA member’s business. You may find out who is a DCBA member online at www.visitcumberland.org WINING & DINING & HOSPITALITY Mezzo's Lunch Specials – All Lunch Specials are $6.50 each!!! Wednesday - Open Faced Hot Chicken and gravy sandwich and Fries for $6.50 Working Woman's Wednesday 5-8pm. Half priced dips and 4.50 Martinis! Thursday - Homemade Spaghetti and Meatballs with Roll Trivia Night with Randy Means! Prizes and Giveaways!!! Starting at 730pm Friday - Steak Quesadillas with salsa and sour cream for $6.50 9:00pm - Musical Entertainment by: Black Velvet Saturday - Half Price Pizza day !! 5:00pm - Scrub Out for Cancer Event. Come support the American Cancer Society! 9:00pm - Musical Entertainment by Surrender Dorothy starting at 10:00pm Sunday - All You Can Eat for 10.50 per person!! Chicken Wings, Nachos, Boneless Chicken Wings, Hamburger Sliders

Full lunch menu, including Great salads and baked potatoes all served fresh. Booking weddings, anniversaries, engagement parties, and reunions in our beautiful room upstairs. Smaller room available. Call for details! Need to raise money for your organization? Call us to schedule a Spirit Night! Kitchen and Bar hours: Monday through Thursday 11:00am until Midnight Friday and Saturday 11:00am until 2:00am Sunday 12:00 noon until Midnight Kitchen open late every night of the week! Ristorante Ottaviani - Every Friday night beginning at 8 pm, it’s Friday Happy Hour Wine Tasting with half price bottles of wine. Stop in and sample a new wine or enjoy your favorite. Saturday mornings, it’s Bloody Mary Brunch at City Lights! Every Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm, enjoy Cumberland’s original make-your-own Bloody Mary bar and City Light’s Saturday brunch featuring 5 – 6 seasonal specials that change weekly. City Lights American Grill & Bar is located at 59 Baltimore Street, 301-722-9800. Mezzos is scheduling Spirit Nights for any organizations wanting to hold a profitable fundraiser. Call Angel at Mezzos at 301-777-7750 for details. City Lights Beer & Burger Thursdays – Every Thursday from 5:00 to close we will be offering a Gourmet Burger with Fries and a Pint of Beer for $10.95. City Lights Wine & Cheese Wednesdays – Enjoy Three Cheese Board and 2 glasses of house wine for $15 or order any one of their Cheese Boards and get 25% off any bottle of wine. To see City Lights full menu, visit www.citylightsamericangrill. com. BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OPPORTUNITIES Standard Bank is offering two new CD specials: a 15-month CD at 1.15% APY* and a 24-Month CD at 1.35% APY* (See details at www.standardbankpa.com/ deposit-product-rates/). Depositing your money locally allows Standard Bank to provide loans to local families and businesses as well as more opportunities to give back to the Cumberland area. Stop into our LaVale Office on National Highway, (301) 729-3738, we would love to see you! Off I-68 Magazine announces "Aditorials" - your ad in story format! Advertisers can now purchase "story ads" or regular display ads or both! Off I-68 Editor will write your story ad. Several sizes are offered. Off I-68 Magazine is featured in tourism literature racks located in every hotel from Hancock Maryland to Cheat Lake (Morgantown), as well as many restaurants, and attractions off interstate 68. This popular magazine is distributed in all the official welcome centers in the State of Maryland and the State of West Virginia. Next issue comes out in May. Contact Shirley McIntosh 301-689-9449 for additional information. Fort Cumberland Emporium has one open vendor space, approximately 85 square feet. Monthly cost is $110 plus four work days/month. If you are interested in joining the vendors at the Emporium, please call 301-724-5504 for more information. Looking for a product to help promote your business? Imprinted pens with your name are appreciated by those who receive them. Promotional Products Fast is a local business affiliated with Heritage Marketing, a DCBA member and publisher of Off I-68 Magazine. Promotional Products Fast sells all kinds of promotional ad specialty items. Everything from mugs, totes, backpacks, beach towels, caps, umbrellas, yardsticks, rulers, to tech products and padfolios can be imprinted with your business name! Area hospitals, restaurants, furniture stores, local government, schools, scenic railroads, funeral homes and retail businesses have all purchased from Promotional Products Fast. In business since 2003, Promotional Products Fast is a member to the Advertising Specialty Institute, and Chesapeake Promotional Products Association. They provided magnets to DCBA when the association first started! To see samples and catalogs, call: 240-727-8025. ACRE Coworking, Cumberland's first shared office community is open! Join the Community at acrecoworking.com/join. 48 N. Centre Street, 301-697-6150, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . - Professional office space available from $35 a month. - Beautifully finished, on trend 1000SF conference room from $30 an hour. LITERARY/LIBRARY/FOR KIDS Saturday, April 1 2017, 11 am - 1 pm: Meet local author James Rada, Jr., the author of numerous works of historical fiction and non-fiction history. They include the popular books Saving Shallmar: Christmas Spirit in a Coal Town, Canawlers, and Battlefield Angels: The Daughters of Charity Work as Civil War Nurses. Get your signed copy of his newest book "Secrets of Garrett County"! Saturday, April 8 2017, 11 am - 1 pm: Come meet local author Linda Sittig and get a signed copy of her latest book, "Last Curtain Call", a gripping coming of age novel about a young woman battling a coal company. For more information, call (301) 722-2284, or like us on Facebook: "The Book Center". At The Book Center - Join us for STORY TIME, the 3rd Saturday of every month at 1:00 pm! We will have fun story readings along with interactive crafts for your child. We recommend ages 2-6, but all ages are welcome. A parent or guardian must attend with the child. At the Book Center - Join us for ADULT BOOK CLUB, the 2nd Saturday of every month at 6:00 pm! If you like food, wine, and great books, then this is the place for you! Call us to reserve a copy of our monthly selection and receive a members’ only discount. Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is a program for young community leaders (Cumberland and Frostburg area high school sophomores and juniors entering their junior or senior year in the fall). RYLA encourages servant leadership in youth by recognizing and rewarding deserving students who are chosen to attend RYLA as an "award" for their past and present leadership and service activities. These select young people attend an all-expenses-paid "camp" June 18-21, 2017 at Juniata College in Huntington, PA where they are inspired by a diverse group of exceptional speakers, make life-long friends through fellowship activities, and discuss the ethical and social issues of today. These activities are conducted in an atmosphere of trust and respect. The result is that these students return to their schools and communities motivated to take on additional leadership roles and to find additional ways to serve. But hurry, the deadline for application submissions is: April 21, 2017. The Allegany County Library System will resume their popular Launch Series at Washington Street Library beginning on Monday, March 6 from 5:00 to 6:00PM and running for 12 consecutive Mondays through May 22. Intended for students ages 8 and older, the Launch Series provides quality Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programming every fall and spring at alternating branches of the library. The programs are conducted by local educators and mentors in STEM-related fields and provide opportunity for the students to explore STEM-focused education and career tracks. Due to limited supplies, registration is required. Registration can be done online, in person, or by phone. To register online, visit the library’s website at www.alleganycountylibrary.info and click the “Events” tab. Stop by any branch of the Allegany County Library System to register with a librarian, or phone 301-777-1200. All programs offered by the Allegany County Library System, including the Launch Series, are free and open to the public. Printed schedules for the spring Launch Series are available at every branch and printable schedules are available from the library’s website. Funding for The Launch Series is possible through the generous sponsorship of local businesses. For more information, contact Joni Reed, Outreach Director, at 301-777-1200, extension 1102. The spring Launch Series schedule is as follows: Monday, March 27: Be a Rock Star! Professor Steve Heninger of Allegany College of Maryland introduces us to the diverse rocks and minerals native to Western Maryland. It’s a treasure hunt happening right beneath your feet! Students: Collect the most interesting rocks you can find and bring them to our program. We will identify them!

Monday, April 3 : It’s Slime Time! Explore the world of polymers with Allegany College of Maryland Professor Dr. Michael Hands as we poke, prod, bounce, and make our own types of slime!

Monday, April 10 : Go, Bot! Go! Allegany High School robotics Advisor Dennis Dennison and the Allegany Robotics Club introduces us to the fundamentals of robotics and prepares us for next week’s Ozobot Challenge!

Monday, April 17 : Ozobot Obstacle Challenge! Think you can program your Ozobot to navigate an obstacle course faster than your friends? Let’s find out!

Monday, April 24 : Become an Amateur Archeologist! Seth Meyers from the National Park Service will bring fossils discovered at the C&O Canal Park and explain what those fossils tell us about animals and plants that lived here millions of years ago. Students will then make their own fossil and share its story with the group!

Monday, May 1 : Insectopia: Did you know there are more insects in the world than any other group of animals? Dr. Faith Weeks, Entomologist at Towson University, invites you to observe the wonders of the insect world and get up close and personal with her wiggly, squiggly friends.

Monday, May 8 : Packing for Mars: How do you fix a problem in space if you can’t “Google” the answer? Frostburg University Astrophysicist Dr. Jason Speights encourages students to use engineering design skills and science to tackle the challenging and often unexpected problems of putting humans in space.

Monday, May 15 : Eggsperiments in Eggscellent Packaging: We’re dropping eggs off the roof! ACPS STEM Coordinator Melissa Kaye Kaufman encourages students to draw on next generation problem solving skills to create a package that prevents the egg from breaking.

Monday, May 22 : The Ultimate Egg Drop Challenge: Think you’ve created the ultimate egg safe package? Let’s test your package against your fellow students’ and see who survives! The Washington Street Library invites families with children of all ages to our LEGO Play Club. Children will be able to build their own LEGO creations. Each month will feature a different LEGO building theme. Children’s masterpieces may be chosen to be displayed in our library. The library will supply the LEGOs, and kids provide their creativity and imagination. Building their own LEGO creations encourages children to think, build, and play creatively. The program will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information call the Washington Street Library at 301-777-1200. All children from birth to their 5th birthday are eligible for the Imagination Library of Allegany County! The only requirement – the child must live in Allegany County! This program mails one age appropriate book each month to children at no cost to the family! For more information and/or a registration form or information about sponsoring a child, please call the United Way office – 301-722-2700! MUSEUMS/WMSR Jamison Odone and Andrew Thorne "Storied Figures" Exhibit - The Cumberland Cultural Foundation will present the exhibit "Storied Figures" at the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts, 104 Washington Street, from April 7 - 30. This new exhibition features children's book author and illustrator, Jamison Odone and sculptor, Andrew Thorne. The public is invited to meet the artists and view their work at the opening reception on Saturday, April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Gilchrist will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit our social media page at facebook.com/gilchristgallery, or call 301-724-5800, or email the gallery at gilchristgalleryandmuseum@ gmail.com WMSR Spring Schedule Murder Mysteries : Join us for dinner and a show! Board to Death (1962): It is the height of the cold war and the reigning chess champions from the United States and the Soviet Union are about to meet for the World Chess Championship. What will happen? Who wins and who will be lost? Our Evening Paradise/Murder Mystery trains depart from Cumberland to a scenic location along the Great Allegheny Passage. Dining Class guests enjoy a 3-course meal consisting of soup or salad, choice of entrée, and a signature dessert of Chef’s choice. Boarding begins at 5:30pm; train departs at 6:00pm. This 2-1/2 hour excursion will return to Cumberland at 8:30pm. Advance reservations are required. NOTE: Murder Mystery shows are designed for an adult audience and may contain some mild adult humor and innuendo not suitable for children. No child fares or menus are provided. Children may ride for the adult fare at parents' discretion. March 25th at 6:00 p.m. Please visit http://wmsr.com/murder- mystery-train/ mystery-train/

Bunny Hops : Bring the kids on WMSR’s Bunny Hop train. This 2-hour diesel train ride will depart from Cumberland station and head to an Easter egg hunt location. Children will even have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny! Saturdays and Sundays April 1st - 15th. Please visit www.wmsr.com The 4th Friday of each month March through October, you are invited to sip n' learn with the Allegany County Historical Society. A presentation by a local educator, artisan or historical re-enactor is followed by a light two-course luncheon and 2 flavors of tea. Often tea from The Tea Cupboard in Cumberland is featured and guests enjoy goodies from local bakeries like Lorenzo’s in Frostburg or M&M Bake Shop in Cumberland. Fourth Friday teas each month are hosted at The Gordon-Roberts House / 218 Washington Street, Cumberland MD & begin at 11:00 am. Tickets for ACHS partners (members) are $15.00 and $20.00 for non-partners. Call 301-777-8678 for reservations. Seats sell quite quickly so reservations are necessary. April 28 th

May 26 - Western Maryland’s African American History by Professor Lynn Bowman

June 23 - Mary Lincoln’s Family, living history portrayal by JoAnn Peterson

July 28 - Becky McClarran & the Allegany County Animal Shelter present, Pets of The Turn of the Century OR Sgt. Stubby: WWI decorated Dog. You are invited to bring donations for the Shelter!

August 25 - First Lady Edith Roosevelt, Presented by Historian Amy Monaco

September 22 - J.B. Walton & Western Maryland by ACHS Executive Director, Evan Slonaker

October 27 - A Special Christmas Story by Reverend Martha Magill . The ‘History in your Attic’ exhibition, at Allegany Museum, Pershing St Cumberland MD, features photographs from the Herman and Stacia Miller Collection, and will be available during Museum Hours, Sundays 1-4, and Tuesdays through Saturdays 10-4, from April 1 to April 30, 2017. Admission is free.The photos on display are a sample of the images that were preserved because of the efforts of Herman Miller and his wife, Stacia. Due to the couples' passion for collecting photographs that others felt had little value, we now have unique documentation of events, institutions, and conditions that have shaped Allegany County's heritage. The exhibit pairs images from the Miller collection with information on preservation, and on how to read a photograph. It will be displayed in conjunction with the Allegany Art's Council's Photography Month. The Photography Exhibit judge from the Arts Council will present a talk at the Museum on April 7. ‘The Way We Worked’ exhibitions at six locations in Allegany County In conjunction with Maryland Humanities and the Smithsonian. A series of dioramas will show the development of railroad work from the B&O in 1877 to todays’ CSX, illustrate the workers’ struggle for their rights at the Celanese Corporation, and tell the history of local labor organizations. The other venues in the Western Maryland Heritage Association event include exhibitions about migrant labor at the Luke Paper Mill at the Williams Museum in Westernport, the lives of coal miners at Frostburg Museum, farm work at Mountain City Traditional Arts, the history of Cumberland glass at the C. Gilchrist Gallery and Museum, the working lives of canal boatmen, mule drivers, boatyard workers, and lock tenders at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park Visitor Center, and servant life of the late 19th and early 20th century at the Gordon-Roberts House. All exhibitions are free, and open during each venue’s usual opening hours. Please contact each venue for more details, or call Allegany Museum 301-777-7200, or email manager@ alleganymuseum.org. Please plan to attend the 2017 Docent & Volunteer Training and Season Launch on Sunday April 2, 2017 from 1:30 PM until 3 PM at the Gilchrist located at 104 Washington Street in Cumberland. Who should attend? Any person interested in learning more about the Docent & Volunteer Program including all of those who have already committed to dates for the 2017 season. Dave Love, Geno Frazier and Cassie Conklin will be providing detailed training on all aspects of our docent responsibilities and will be answering any questions that the group may have. Light refreshments will be served starting at 1 PM with our training meeting beginning promptly at 1:30 PM. Anyone interested in signing up for dates for the 2017 season will be able to directly following the meeting. For more information, please contact Dave at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Museum is open to the public every Friday from noon – 6 pm. On display are actual weapons and replica weapons, photographs, equipment, souvenirs, rations, uniforms and other memorabilia provided by Vietnam veterans or their families or friends. A video is available for the public to watch. The museum is open each Friday, there is no admission fee and groups may tour the museum at other times by appointment by calling 301-777-7001. ENTERTAINMENT – MUSIC, THEATRE, ETC. April Foolishness Featuring the Stand –Up Comedy of William C. Pfaff, Saturday, April 1, 7:30 – 9:30 pm at the Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore Street. It’s William C. Pfaff’s anything-goes comedy show at the Embassy Theatre in historic downtown Cumberland. William combines social commentary, his personal life, and observations of everyday events explained through his own unique lens. One-liners, self-deprecating humor, and folksy story-telling combined with acerbic sarcasm is the bizarre brew that he mixes on stage. William cites George Carlin, Dave Chappelle, Patton Oswalt and Steven Wright as his biggest comedic influences. Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., is pleased to continue a new collaboration between the Queen City Film Festival (QCFF) and The Movie Brewdio, "The Film Lab." "The Film Lab" is a monthly gathering bringing together film professionals, patrons, and fans. Each meeting features a guest speaker and may include a short screening block. Every first Monday* from 6-9pm (speaker at 7pm) at Oscar's Restaurant, 1103 E Oldtown Rd, Cumberland, Maryland 21502. These are the dates for "The Film Lab" at Oscar's: Monday, April 3, 2017

Monday, May 1, 2017

Monday, June 5, 2017

Monday, July 3, 2017

Monday, August 7, 2017

*TUESDAY, September 5, 2017

Monday, October 2, 2017

Monday, November 6, 2017

Monday, December 4, 2017 At our April 3rd gathering, Christopher Closson will discuss his first official documentary, "The Crystal Chalice Awards," which was completed in 2016, bringing awareness to the annual art and music award show hosted in Cumberland, MD. Allegany Allied Arts, Inc., can be reached by mail at 101 Decatur St., Cumberland, MD 21502. Please visit us at www.alleganyalliedarts.org, or www.facebook.com/ alleganyalliedarts. For more information, please contact info@ alleganyalliedarts.org. Bishop Walsh Spartan Theatre Presents: Footloose - April 6 - April 9. Based on the popular 1984 movie, Footloose tells the story of Ren McCormack, an upbeat Chicago teen who moves to a small town in which, as a result of the efforts of a local minister, dancing and rock music have been banned. Get your tickets for this high-energy, fun show by calling Bishop Walsh at (301) 724-5360. Life is a CABARET, and coming soon to Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, MD - April 21-23 and April 28-30. Curtain rises at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 pm for the Sunday matinees. Cost for admission is $18 for adults, $16 for students/seniors. Passport Cafe will be open for business in the lobby for each production. Advance tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite, or reserved by calling (240) 362-7183. Seating is limited to 100 theatre-goers each performance, and reservations or advance tickets are strongly encouraged. For more information, visit embassytheatrecumberland on Facebook. The Allegany Arts Council hosts a group dance lesson and social dance for all ages. In cooperation with Patricia Golden, owner of Industrial Ballroom, the "Third Friday" dance sessions offer the opportunity to learn a new dance step and then practice it with others in the lovely wooden-floored spaces of the Saville and Schwab Galleries. There is an optional potluck bring a dish to share if you're up to it. Bring your own beverage of choice. Water is provided. The Lesson will rotate through swing, salsa, rumba, chacha, Waltz, fox trot, and tango. Each session costs $10 for an individual, or $18 for a couple. The lesson begins at 7:15 pm and the Dance starts at 8:00 pm. The Saville Gallery is located at 9 N. Centre Street in Cumberland, MD. All are welcome. Mountainside Baroque - As always, the 2016-2017 season will reflect the varied worlds of early music: earthy and ethereal; secular and sacred; court and country; and choral, vocal and instrumental. Featuring a dynamic lineup of new faces and Mountainside favorites, this year promises to once again bring a mixture of Baroque classics and unknown treasures to the mountains. For ticket purchase and more information, visit our website at www.mountainsidebaroque.org. Schedule includes: Saturday, April 8 “The Many Faces of Bach” More information can be found at www.mountainsidebaroque.org, by calling 301-338-2940 or by emailing to mountainsidebaroque@ mindspring.com. Tickets may be purchased by cash or check at the door or at the Book Center on Centre Street in Cumberland, and via PayPal on the Mountainside Baroque website. ART The Allegany Arts Council is pleased to announce a call for entry for its exhibition “Artful Fashion." This show, presented through the month of May 2017 in the lovely Saville Gallery of Cumberland, Maryland, features artistically designed, functional, and handcrafted clothing, jewelry and accessories. It is open to all artists and designers who wish to apply through the Call for Entry platform at callforentry.org. https://www.callforentry.org/ festivals_unique_info.php?ID= 4245. It is juried by the Exhibitions Committee of the Allegany Arts Council. Artful Fashion means artistically designed and (usually) handcrafted clothing, jewelry and accessories. It means unique artwork designed for the human body. We will feature work of the highest caliber in craftsmanship and technical ability as well as creative expression and visual appeal. Designers of clothing, jewelry and accessories for both men and women are encouraged to submit up to five images representative of their line or work. If accepted, the designer will be able to exhibit multiple pieces in the gallery, which allows for a range of sizing and depth of your suite/look. Artists creating wearable fiber art may use purchased finished fabrics or other materials, making them into unique garments, or may dye and paint virgin fabric. Accessories are defined as special items that enhance a wardrobe such as scarves, shawls, purses, hats, belts, etc. Jewelry must be of original concept and executed by the artist. Entry deadline: Sunday, March 29, 2017 11:59pm. Love dogs and cats? The Allegany County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to help at the shelter. Applications and information are available at www.alleganyanimalshelter.com. ACAS is the only municipal no-kill shelter in the state of Maryland. Not a member of the Downtown Cumberland Business Association (DCBA)? Even if you don't have a business in Downtown Cumberland, you can join as a Friend of DCBA. Membership forms are available at www.visitcumberland.org. Join in and support the efforts of Downtown Cumberland businesses in keeping our Downtown alive and vibrant. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.visitcumberland.org or www.mdmountainside.com 