Novelist, poet and playwright Patricia Henley will join the book group at Main Street Books in Frostburg on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 pm for a discussion of her novel In The River Sweet. The author's book explores the story of a woman whose long-held secret will transform her life and her marriage as she seeks answers to events that happened in her past.

Henley has written three novels, four collections of stories, two chapbooks of poetry and a stage play. Her novel Hummingbird House was a finalist for the National Book Award. Her work has been anthologized in many publications and her first collection of stories won the Montana First Book Award. For 27 years she taught in the MFA Program in Creative Writing at Purdue University. She recently moved to Frostburg.

Main Street Books is located a 2 E. Main St. in downtown Frostburg. For additional information call 301-689-5605 or e-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . New members and area book groups are welcome to attend.