Bishop Walsh School will host its Fourth Annual Science Showcase on Sat., May 13, from 10 am â€“ 12:30 p.m. at the school at 700 Bishop Walsh Road in Cumberland.



The event, open to all children ages preK-12th grade, will include cool, hands-on scientific experiments including hovercraft rides, amazing fire orbs, owl pellet and shark dissections, dancing oobleck, crazy cannons, Sooper Dooper Looper racing track (bring your Matchbox cars), DNA fingerprinting, science with nursery rhymes, one enormous gummy bear explosion and more.



Pre-register at www.bishopwalsh.org or 301.724.5360, x105. Participants will be entered to win an iPad Air and other prizes during refreshments starting at 12:30 p.m.



The event is sponsored by The Catholic Community Foundation and Bishop Walsh School.



Bishop Walsh student Matt DiNola shows off a crayfish at the Bishop Walsh Science Showcase.