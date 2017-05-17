Frostburg State University will hold its 150th Commencement on Thursday, May 25, celebrating the achievements of the spring 2017 graduating class during two ceremonies in the Main Arena of the Cordts Physical Education Center. FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk will confer degrees on graduates during two exercises throughout the day. The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will start at 9:30 a.m., and the College of Business and the College of Education will begin at 2 p.m. Featured student speakers for the ceremony include Corey Knipple, College of Business; Adeline Eisentrout, College of Education; and Trevor Jones, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Knipple, of Cumberland, Md., will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and minors in management and computer information systems. Faculty members describe him as a student who does not settle, and consequently he graduates with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Knipple appeared on the Dean’s List each semester and earned numerous academic scholarships. He founded the local chapter of the Phi Sigma Pi national honor fraternity, held leadership roles in business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi and business honor society Beta Gamma Sigma and was a member of the Phi Eta Sigma freshman honor society and Frostburg’s Marketing Club. He was a member of the President’s Leadership Circle, which led to an experience teaching sanitation practices in Uganda. He also studied in Brazil and regularly volunteered for charitable fundraisers and community service events. Knipple also worked as an intermediate algebra student instructor at FSU and completed a senior internship experience with World Fuel, Inc., in Florida. Eisentrout, of LaVale, Md., will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood/elementary educations with a minor in French, having completed her degree with a 4.0 GPA. Eisentrout has appeared regularly on the Dean’s List and received the Robert and Johanna Weimer Education Scholarship. She served as treasurer for the Frostburg Student Education Association and held membership in the Frostburg Association for the Education of Young Children and the FSU French Club. Since 2014, she has worked as student building manager for the Lane University Center. Eisentrout performed three teaching internships in local schools, two at John Humbird Elementary and the other at West Side Elementary, both in Cumberland. She also regularly volunteered for Children’s Literature Centre events. One of Eisentrout’s professors said simply, “It is clear that she will be a positive force in the lives of every child that steps into her classroom.” Jones, of Baltimore Md., will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in his double majors of philosophy and communication studies. His professors from both departments praise Jones’ intellectual curiosity, social and political awareness, work ethic, natural leadership ability and ability to develop and sustain personal and working leaderships. From leading local community dialogue events and serving as FSU student liaison to the Allegany County NAACP to completing successful internships with Baltimore County 4th District Councilman Julian Jones, U.S. Sen. Benjamin Cardin and Maryland 40th District Del. Antonio Hayes, Jones has already made an important impact on local, state and federal politics. Jones has appeared on the FSU Dean’s List every semester and is a member of the Mu Omicron chapter of Phi Mu Delta. The Department of Communication Studies acknowledged his outstanding contributions to public dialogue with its Civil Citizen Communicator award. He has also earned frequent strong praise from Allegany County NAACP President Carmen Jackson for his character, knowledge and ability. Interim Provost Dr. Ahmad Tootoonchi; Dr. Clarence Golden, dean of the College of Education; Dr. Sudhir Singh, interim dean of the College of Business; and Dr. Joseph Hoffman, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, will present candidates for degrees. Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland.