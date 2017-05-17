Dr. Boyce C. Williams, a nationally renowned educator in the field of public and teacher education, has been named Frostburg State University’s interim dean of the College of Education. Williams is currently president and CEO of the National Alliance for Learning, Inc., a higher education consulting agency. Previously, she was senior vice president and chief of staff at the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education. Her background also includes working in public school administration in East Lansing, Mich., and in teacher education at Elizabeth City State University, part of the University of North Carolina system. “I’m at the stage of my career where I want to do things like this to support an institution as it takes itself to the next level,” Williams said. “My career has come full circle. This position calls on my many diverse experiences, especially in terms of collaborating and reaching consensus, and brings me back to my roots in supporting students and advancing the vision of an institution.” Williams has also worked in education policy matters on Capitol Hill and in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Education and taught at a university in the United Arab Emirates. She was a vice president for the teacher education accrediting body NCATE, and has experience on both sides of the accrediting process. A recipient of eight honorary doctorate degrees, Dr. Williams earned her bachelor’s in English education from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, a master’s in urban counseling from Michigan State University and her doctorate in counseling psychology from Michigan State University. Williams will serve for the coming year as the University conducts a national search for a new dean following the retirement on June 30 of Dr. Clarence Golden, who is retiring after 18 years at FSU. Williams will arrive in Frostburg in June and work with Golden in ensuring a smooth transition in the College of Education’s departments of Educational Professions and Kinesiology & Recreation, and with the College’s many educational partners, especially among regional schools. For more information about FSU’s College of Education, visit www.frostburg.edu/colleges/coe . Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu or facebook.com/ frostburgstateuniversity. Follow FSU on Twitter @frostburgstate.