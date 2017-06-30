The Frostburg State University Children’s Literature Centre (CLC), in collaboration with FrostburgFirst, will once again host this year’s Pirates Ahoy! event on Wednesday, July 12. Activities will be held at City Place, 14 S. Water St., and guest author Beth Ferry will speak at 10 and 11 a.m. in the Palace Theatre on Main Street. All events in this day of pirate merriment, tales and treats are free and open to the public.

Children coming aboard this year’s Pirates Ahoy! will have the opportunity to meet Ferry, author of the picture book, “Pirate’s Perfect Pet,” at the Palace Theatre.

Buccaneer activities, including arts and crafts and a treasure hunt, will take place throughout the day in City Place. Visiting marauders will be challenged to complete numerous pirate activities and crafts in order to become a “Certified Pirate Expert.” All are encouraged to dress as pirates, as prizes will be awarded at a costume contest.

After their huge popularity at Storybook Holiday in December, Tail Waggin’ Tutors will be making their much-anticipated return to the Frostburg Community Library. Stop by at 11:30 a.m. to get a chance to read to these fantastic therapy dogs.

Frostburg businesses and restaurants will be open, with special bargains on food and drinks for visiting swashbucklers.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited. Pirate crews of five or more are encouraged to contact the CLC to reserve spaces.

The activities are designed for children ages 4 to 10 but are not limited to that age group.

For more information, contact the Children's Literature Centre at 301-687-3133 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

