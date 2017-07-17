For middle-school booklovers and creative writers, WordQuest is the place to be inspired this summer. Taught by the staff of Frostburg State Universityâ€™s Center for Literary Arts, the weeklong day camp beginning July 31 at the 22 E. Main St. center and other Frostburg locations introduces incoming seventh- to ninth-grade students to creative writing and the literary scene.

Students have the opportunity to write poems or stories during the course of the week alongside a community of writers in the same age group. On the final day, students build books and celebrate their works with a reception at the Center for Literary Arts, where they get the chance to share their finished work with an audience of friends and family.

WordQuest runs from July 31 to Aug. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuition costs $75, and includes a week of studying with a published writer, as well as daily snacks and an end-of-camp reception. The registration deadline is July 24.

To register or for more information, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 301-687-4340.

FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.