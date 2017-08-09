BestComputerScienceDegrees. com, an online resource for individuals interested in computer science degrees, recently ranked Frostburg State Universityâ€™s online Masterâ€™s in Applied Computer Science fifth among the top 30 best online masterâ€™s in computer science degree programs for 2017.

FSU offers the degree in person and online.

In its description of FSUâ€™s online Masterâ€™s in Applied Computer Science, BestComputerScienceDegrees.com noted the program is designed to prepare students for careers in various fields of IT and network security. Several specialization options allow students to tailor their degree toward specific career goals or personal interests. Specializations include database, data mining, data warehousing or generalist. Online courses are taught by the same professors who teach on campus and include database management systems, networking and data communications, and web development and programming. Admission to the program requires a bachelorâ€™s degree from an accredited institution and a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Graduate tuition and fees are estimated at $8,702.

For its ranking, BestComputerScienceDegrees.com reviewed more than 70 accredited colleges and universities that offered online masterâ€™s in computer science or related degree programs like computer engineering or network technology. The original pool of schools was listed by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES College Navigator). BestComputerScienceDegrees.com looked at university or program rankings with major publications like Forbes magazine or U.S. News and World Report and selected institutions that had received regional, national or program rankings. The company then listed the schools in order of affordability.

For more information about BestComputerScienceDegrees. comâ€™s best online masterâ€™s in computer science degrees, visit www. bestcomputersciencedegrees. com/top/online-masters- computer-science.

For information about FSUâ€™s MS in Applied Computer Science, call the Office of Graduate Services at 301-687-7053, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit www.frostburg.edu/grad.