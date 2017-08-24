A book signing with Linda Sittig, author of Last Curtain Call, will be held at Main Street Books in downtown Frostburg on Saturday. September 9from 1-3 pm.

Sittig's novel is based on the actual 1894 western Allegany coal strike and chronicles a family's story of courage and determination, tragedy and enduring love. Chapters are dedicated to individual miners of the George's Creek Valley, from Frostburg to Westernport.

Main Street Books is located at 2 E. Main St. . For additional information call 301-689-5605 or e-mail