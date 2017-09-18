Each year, the world observes Sept. 21 as the International Day of Peace. For 2017, Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland will highlight the importance of peace globally, in our communities and within ourselves through the following series of events, all of which are free and open to the public. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. in FSU’s Cordts Physical Education Center Hall of Fame Room, FSU will feature a screening of Richard Attenborough’s timeless Mahatma Gandhi biopic, “Gandhi,” winner of the 1982 Academy Award for Best Picture. On Thursday, Sept. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. in ACM’s Serenity Garden Labyrinth, the Peace Studies Club will host a meditation for peace walk. In addition, throughout the day, ACM’s Advisory Center will host a selfie booth, inviting participants to snap a cell-phone picture with a #LoveThyNeighbor banner, which can be shared on social media accounts to publicly support the day’s message of peace. On Friday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 p.m. the FSU campus community will come together between the Gira Center and the Compton Science Center to dedicate Frostburg’s “Tree of Peace and Humanity” in honor of Gandhi’s life work and message. At 2 p.m. on Friday, following the tree dedication at FSU, students from FSU and ACM will participate in “Planting Seeds of Peace,” an interactive public presentation by Srimati Karuna, director of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Center in Washington, D.C. Planting Seeds of Peace will explore Gandhi’s enduring message of peace, his philosophies and his life’s work, as well as ways people can practice the concept of peace in their lives. Since Karuna became director of the Gandhi Memorial Center in 2006, she has devoted herself to presenting Gandhi’s ideals and message, as well as the spiritual and cultural heritage of India. Karuna earned her undergraduate degree in international studies and master’s degrees in teaching and international peace and conflict resolution from American University in Washington, D.C. The events at FSU have been made possible by the Sandhir Foundation in coordination with the FSU Foundation. For more information about the events at FSU, contact Dr. Elesha L. Ruminski, associate professor of communication studies at FSU, at 301-687-4480 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . The events at ACM have been made possible by ACM’s Democracy Commitment Committee, the Peace Studies Club, the Center for Service Learning and Civic Engagement and other student clubs. For more information about the events at ACM, contact Dr. Diane McMahon, associate professor of sociology at ACM, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or leave a message at 301-784-5306. To learn more about the Gandhi Memorial center, visit www.gandhimemorialcenter.org. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.