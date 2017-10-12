Frostburg State University will host an array of events for its Homecoming from Thursday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 22. The weekend of fun welcomes students, staff, faculty, alumni and future students to join in on the festivities. Thursday it begins, and attendees will get a chance to showcase their Bobcat pride at the Pep Rally, from 7 to 8 p.m.in the Cordts Physical Education Center’s Main Arena. This year’s Homecoming king and queen will be crowned during the event. Retired Frostburg employees will also gather for lunch on Thursday. On Friday, students will get a chance to attend “Engage” during a campus-wide career expo, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Bobcat Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony will occur at 5 p.m. in the Lane University Center’s Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall. Next, the West Shore Piano Trio will perform a free concert featuring FSU’s faculty and guest artists in the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center’s Pealer Recital Hall. Saturday, Oct. 21, is filled with sports, refreshments, tailgating, dances and more. Tailgating runs from at 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and one hour after the football game. The price for each space is $10, and occupying a space is on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit www.frostburg.edu/homecoming for the rules and regulations. In addition, an Alumni Welcome Center will be set up in the Lane Center’s lobby from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There alumni will find refreshments, games and activities for the little ones! This event gives alumni an opportunity to update their contact information, leave notes for fellow alumni and enter to win prizes. In the same day, President Ronald Nowaczyk will be available for questions and open for ideas from 9 to 10 a.m., in the Lane Derezinski Lounge, where coffee and donuts will be served. At 9:30 a.m., a women’s basketball alumni game will begin in the Main Arena of the Cordts PE Center. The Jim Anderson Memorial Baseball Brunch is from 10 a.m. to noon in Lane Manicur Hall. There is also a women’s lacrosse alumni game at 10 a.m. on the practice field. Later that day, a campus walking tour, beginning at 11 a.m., will showcase familiar buildings and new ones. The Veterans Center will be dedicated and will be open to visitors at 11 a.m. “All Fired Up,” an alumni ceramics exhibit, will hold its opening reception from noon to 2 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building’s Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery. The Department of Athletics will host a Baseball Locker Room Dedication in memory of the late James “Jimmy” Anderson, Class of 1979, at 12:30 p.m. Frostburg’s football team will then play Montclair State University at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium. More games will follow, with the soccer teams playing Salisbury State University. The women’s soccer game is at 5 p.m., and the men’s soccer game is at 7 p.m. “Oasis in Space” will provide an audience with an astonishing trip through the solar system, starting at 4 p.m. in the Gira Center for Communications and Information Technology’s Multimedia Learning Center. Closing Saturday’s events is the Oktoburgfest in the Lane Center from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event features a variety of activities such as music, crafts, a snack station and a cash bar. Tickets are $10 a person, and a valid ID is required for entry. Sunday is the last day of the Homecoming’s events. An Alumni Association Board of Directors Meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in Gira Center Room 397. The event is open to all alumni. At 11 a.m., the Men’s Basketball Alumni Game will be hosted in the Cordts PE Center. The Big Event, “Clean Up the Streets,” will be hosted by the Student Government Association in an effort to maintain the appearance of the community. Those who want to join in the event should meet in the lobby of the Lane Center at noon. The Roper Gallery will host a second showing of the “All Fired Up” ceramics exhibit from noon to 4 p.m. A field hockey game played against Wesley College will begin at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu/homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 301-687-4068or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu or facebook.com/ frostburgstateuniversity. Follow FSU on Twitter @frostburgstate. FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.