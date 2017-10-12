Frostburg State University’s Center for Literary Arts and the Department of History will host guest lecturer Philip Morgan on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Ort Library. Morgan will present “Black Patriots and Enslaved Fugitives in Maryland During the American Revolution.” This event is free and open to the public.

Morgan is the Harry C. Black Professor of History at Johns Hopkins University. His “Slave Counterpoint: Black Culture in the 18th-Century Chesapeake and Lowcountry” (1998) won the Bancroft, Beveridge and Frederick Douglass prizes. He is a co-editor, most recently, of “The Oxford Handbook of the Atlantic World, 1450-1850” (2011).

His other recent works include “Arming Slaves: From Classical Times to the Modern Age” (2006), “Atlantic Diasporas: Jews, Conversos and Crypto-Jews in the Age of Mercantilism, 1500-1800” (2009), “Atlantic History: A Critical Appraisal” (2009) and “African-American Life in the Georgia Lowcountry: The Atlantic World and the Gullah Geechee” (2010). Morgan’s primary research focus at present is early Caribbean history, set within a broad Atlantic context.

For more information, contact the Center for Literary Arts at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 301-687-4340.

