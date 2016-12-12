BALTIMORE, MD (Dec. 12, 2016) – The Maryland Department of the Environment is now accepting applications for the 2017 Environmental Science Student Award and Internship Program. The award recognizes high school juniors and seniors who have excelled in environmental science both inside and outside the classroom. Students who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and participation in environmental projects in school or their community such as recycling drives, school beautification projects, stream or litter cleanups and other types of environmental projects are encouraged to apply. The grand prize winner will receive a paid internship, valued at $3,000, at the Department of the Environment during the summer of 2017. The second-place winner will receive $500 and the third-place winner will receive $250. All three will receive a certificate for their efforts. “Our future relies on the student environmental leaders of today,” said Secretary Ben Grumbles. “The Environmental Science Student Award and Internship Program encourages those who are interested in science, technology, and engineering to pursue careers in the environmental field. This internship program provides students with many opportunities to learn new skills and hone their strengths in a real world situation. We are excited to nurture the next generation of environmental scientists here at the Department of the Environment.” The deadline for nominations is April 3, 2017. Application forms and instructions are available on the Department’s website and may be submitted by email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or by mail to: Maryland Department of the Environment, Office of Human Resources, 1800 Washington Boulevard, 5th Floor, Baltimore MD 21230, Attention: Nadine Hailey. Winners will be notified via email and U.S. Postal Service on or before April 30, 2017.