Grants will reduce pollution, improve wastewater infrastructure BALTIMORE (Jan. 4, 2017) - The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $1.7 million in grants today to reduce pollution and improve water quality. The Board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot. “These are smart investments to protect public health and prevent water pollution in Maryland communities and the Chesapeake Bay. The Maryland Department of the Environment thanks Governor Hogan for his leadership on this environmental priority,” said Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles. “Upgrading septic systems across the state and sewage systems in LaVale and Hagerstown will help us to green and grow the state’s economy and lead in the race to protect and restore Chesapeake Bay watersheds.” The following projects were approved today: LaVale Manhole Rehabilitation Phase II project – Allegany County A $749,831 Bay Restoration Fund grant to the LaVale Sanitary Commission will help fund the continuation of the project to rehabilitate manholes throughout the LaVale sewage collection system. In this phase of the project about 200 manholes that were not addressed under the previous phase will be rehabilitated. This will include various spot repairs to the interior of existing manholes and the installation of a manhole lining system to reduce inflow and infiltration of water to the system, which contributes to sewage overflows. The project is part of LaVale’s response to a consent decree between MDE and LaVale that requires LaVale to reduce sewer overflows. A 2015 change in state law allows Bay Restoration Fund money to be used to prevent sewage overflows. Upgrade Septic Systems – Statewide Grants from the Bay Restoration Fund totaling $675,000 will provide funding for counties to upgrade on-site sewage disposal (septic) systems to significantly reduce the discharge of nitrogen, one of the most serious pollutants in the Chesapeake Bay. Counties will focus on upgrading septic systems located within the critical area. Seventeen Maryland counties will benefit from the grants. Hagerstown Collection System Rehabilitation Phase IA project – Washington County Chesapeake Bay Water Quality Supplemental Assistance grants of $300,000 to the City of Hagerstown will help fund a project to rehabilitate a portion of the city’s wastewater collection system. The project includes replacing manholes and sewer lines to protect the public and ecological health of the community by preventing contamination from raw sewage.