Frostburg State University will once again be fully focused on sustainability and climate awareness during the upcoming Focus Frostburg event, an annual day of learning, on Monday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event, free and open to the public, will feature green activities for everyone, including presentations in the Lane University Center. Learn all about FSU’s climate action commitment from a wide range of presentations from faculty and students at the Lane Center, including those on the topics of environmental justice, climate change and declining biodiversity, religion and environmental activism, sustainable communities, social sustainability, climate change, environmental movements and the fracking ban in Maryland. As part of Focus Frostburg, students in Graphic Design 207 will display prayer flags imprinted with EPA’s endangered species during Earth Week, based on the Himalayan/Tibetan cultural practice of stringing prayer flags to bestow blessings. Also, students enrolled in Sculpture 240 and Advanced Sculpture 440 classes will exhibit sustainability upcycled sculptures from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Lane Center. The presentations begin at 10 a.m. with “Understanding Standing Rock and Indigenous People’s Fight for Environmental Justice.” Using the framework of environmental justice, this presentation analyzes the movement at Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, which supported indigenous opposition to the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline. Student presenters will be available at 10 and 11 p.m. to discuss their research in “An Analysis of Recycling Habits on Frostburg State University’s Campus.” Their posters will be available for viewing throughout the day. Next up, at 11 a.m., is “Incidence of Lyme Disease-Causing Bacteria, ‘Borrelia burgdorferi,’ in Ticks and Rodents in Rocky Gap State Park,” in which the incidence of “B. burgdorferi” was measured to obtain information on how this host-vector relationship can be affected by certain environmental conditions. At noon, attendees can explore “Religion and Environmental Activism” in a presentation that features “Renewal,” the first feature-length documentary film to capture the vitality and diversity of today’s religious-environmental activists, or meet at FSU’s Clock Tower for the declaration of Arbor Day and a campus tree planting. Later, at 1 p.m., come hear about the service-learning experience in a fish-landing site along the Nile River in rural Uganda in “Water School Uganda and the President’s Leadership Circle: 2017” and how the sustainability movement can address urban lifestyles in “Creating Sustainable Communities.” Economic Botany will also present a series of lectures, “From Forests to the Classroom,” at 1 p.m.: “Increasing the Sustainability of a Threatened Tree Species, Butternut (‘Julgans cinerea, L.’), for Use in Traditional Dyes for Cherokee Basketry,” “Arboretum Memorial Garden Restoration” and “The Potential Dangers of Black Cohosh Dietary Supplement Use and How to Address Safety Concerns With Botanical Education.” Join the session of LEAD 401 Citizen Leader, a core class of the Leadership Studies minor, at 2 p.m. to discuss how social sustainability and citizen leadership are supported by the dialogue and deliberation sessions of the Department of Communication’s Communication Leadership Lab in “Focus on Social Sustainability: How FSU Is Leading Dialogue and Deliberation in Our Region.” “Climate Change: Separating Fact From Fiction” will also be held at 2 p.m. Join the group to discuss the major controls that have influenced climate shifts throughout the planet’s history, as well as take a look at the current findings on climate change and how they may influence the region. At 3 p.m., the presentation “Environmentalism Old and New: An Examination of the Environmental Movements of the Early 1900s and Now” will compare and contrast the early strains of U.S. environmentalism with the modern movement, paying particular attention to what worked and what did not. “Fracking Ban in Maryland: Citizen Action Brings Results” at 4 p.m. will describe the efforts of municipal and county governments to ban fracking in their jurisdictions and highlight key lessons learned about organizing in the face of power dynamics in local and state government, as well as in the media within the Appalachian region and beyond. At the end of the day at 6 p.m., there will be a special showing of the National Geographic documentary, “Before the Flood,” narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes occurring around the world due to climate change and actions individuals and a society can take to prevent the disruption of life on the planet, as well as urges viewers to push their elected officials in supporting the use of alternative energy sources such as solar and wind power. Other presentation highlights include an explanation of the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS), an overview of Frostburg Dining sustainability efforts, grassroots efforts of the Western Maryland Sierra Club Group and information on green burials provided by FSU biology students. There will be a shuttle service available at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take visitors to the Frostburg Grows site to tour the local award-winning, sustainable agriculture training center. The five-acre site was formerly deep-mined and strip-mined for coal, was once used as a county dump and was most recently used to store FEMA trailers. The annual Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Poster Contest will be held completely online. To view and vote for student-created environmental posters, or for other information about Focus Frostburg, visithttps://www.facebook.com/ frostburglglg. People can vote on Facebook by visiting FSU's LGLG Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ frostburglglg). Winners will be included in FSU's LGLG promotional campaigns. For more information and a schedule, visit www.frostburg.edu/lglg/ focusfrostburg.htm. 