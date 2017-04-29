|
Our Blue Earth
Written by Climate March
Saturday, 29 April 2017 20:10
Come learn the truth about ClimaÂte Change and its threat to our planet, and make your voice heard in oppÂosition to new administration policies which threaÂten to advance and not reduce the dangers of Climate Change.
Created as a "MirrÂor March" to accompaÂny the massive march in DC on April 29, the CumbeÂrland Climate Change Mirror March is a celebration of the environment, and a chance to educate citizens about the catastrophic impact of Climate Change on this planet. It is also a unifiÂed voice raised in resistance to the current administration's about-Âface on environmental proteÂction and its denial of the realities of Climate Change.
Join us on April 30 at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of Baltimore and Liberty Streets in downtown Cumberland. Here we will rally to hear speakers address the various aspects of Climate Change -- environmenÂtal, economic, cultural and historic -- after which we will march on the Cumberland PedestriÂan Mall. There will be live music providÂed by folk artist Greg Latta.
Speakers include: State Senator Roger Manno, House CaÂndidate Andrew Duck, House CaÂndidate Ted Athey, Robin SummerÂfield of Senator Ben Cardin's office, RoÂbert Smith of the MarÂyland Green Party, Ann Bristow of the SaÂvage River Watershed AssociatiÂon, Jessica Wise of the Sierra Club, and Nadine Grabania of Citizen Shale.
Sponsored by: Allegany County Green Party, Allegany County Democratic Central Committee, We're Better Than This/Western MD, and the Women's Action Coalition of Allegany County.