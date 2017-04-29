Come learn the truth about ClimaÂ­te Change and its threat to our planet, and make your voice heard in oppÂ­osition to new administration policies which threaÂ­ten to advance and not reduce the dangers of Climate Change.



Created as a "MirrÂ­or March" to accompaÂ­ny the massive march in DC on April 29, the CumbeÂ­rland Climate Change Mirror March is a celebration of the environment, and a chance to educate citizens about the catastrophic impact of Climate Change on this planet. It is also a unifiÂ­ed voice raised in resistance to the current administration's about-Â­face on environmental proteÂ­ction and its denial of the realities of Climate Change.



Join us on April 30 at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of Baltimore and Liberty Streets in downtown Cumberland. Here we will rally to hear speakers address the various aspects of Climate Change -- environmenÂ­tal, economic, cultural and historic -- after which we will march on the Cumberland PedestriÂ­an Mall. There will be live music providÂ­ed by folk artist Greg Latta. Speakers include: State Senator Roger Manno, House CaÂ­ndidate Andrew Duck, House CaÂ­ndidate Ted Athey, Robin SummerÂ­field of Senator Ben Cardin's office, RoÂ­bert Smith of the MarÂ­yland Green Party, Ann Bristow of the SaÂ­vage River Watershed AssociatiÂ­on, Jessica Wise of the Sierra Club, and Nadine Grabania of Citizen Shale. Sponsored by: Allegany County Green Party, Allegany County Democratic Central Committee, We're Better Than This/Western MD, and the Women's Action Coalition of Allegany County.