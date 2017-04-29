Climate Change Mirror March in Cumberland, Sunday, April 30 PDF Print E-mail
Our Blue Earth - Our Blue Earth
Written by Climate March   
Saturday, 29 April 2017 20:10

ClimateCome learn the truth about ClimaÂ­te Change and its threat to our planet, and make your voice heard in oppÂ­osition to new administration policies which threaÂ­ten to advance and not reduce the dangers of Climate Change.

Created as a "MirrÂ­or March" to accompaÂ­ny the massive march in DC on April 29, the CumbeÂ­rland Climate Change Mirror March is a celebration of the environment, and a chance to educate citizens about the catastrophic impact of Climate Change on this planet. It is also a unifiÂ­ed voice raised in resistance to the current administration's about-Â­face on environmental proteÂ­ction and its denial of the realities of Climate Change.

Join us on April 30 at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of Baltimore and Liberty Streets in downtown Cumberland. Here we will rally to hear speakers address the various aspects of Climate Change -- environmenÂ­tal, economic, cultural and historic -- after which we will march on the Cumberland PedestriÂ­an Mall. There will be live music providÂ­ed by folk artist Greg Latta.

 

Speakers include: State Senator Roger Manno, House CaÂ­ndidate Andrew Duck, House CaÂ­ndidate Ted Athey, Robin SummerÂ­field of Senator Ben Cardin's office, RoÂ­bert Smith of the MarÂ­yland Green Party, Ann Bristow of the SaÂ­vage River Watershed AssociatiÂ­on, Jessica Wise of the Sierra Club, and Nadine Grabania of Citizen Shale.

 

Sponsored by: Allegany County Green Party, Allegany County Democratic Central Committee, We're Better Than This/Western MD, and the Women's Action Coalition of Allegany County.
 
Please register or login to add your comments to this article.
 
Webappindie.org

AppIndie's Mountain Traditions Film Project

 AppIndie's Mountain Traditions Film Project launches! A series of short films about Appalachian traditions in our changing world, shot and produced locally with an all-local musical score.

Latest Comments, category: "Our Blue Earth"

What's Happening?