Come learn the truth about Clima­te Change and its threat to our planet, and make your voice heard in opp­osition to new administration policies which threa­ten to advance and not reduce the dangers of Climate Change.



Created as a "Mirr­or March" to accompa­ny the massive march in DC on April 29, the Cumbe­rland Climate Change Mirror March is a celebration of the environment, and a chance to educate citizens about the catastrophic impact of Climate Change on this planet. It is also a unifi­ed voice raised in resistance to the current administration's about-­face on environmental prote­ction and its denial of the realities of Climate Change.



Join us on April 30 at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of Baltimore and Liberty Streets in downtown Cumberland. Here we will rally to hear speakers address the various aspects of Climate Change -- environmen­tal, economic, cultural and historic -- after which we will march on the Cumberland Pedestri­an Mall. There will be live music provid­ed by folk artist Greg Latta. Speakers include: State Senator Roger Manno, House Ca­ndidate Andrew Duck, House Ca­ndidate Ted Athey, Robin Summer­field of Senator Ben Cardin's office, Ro­bert Smith of the Mar­yland Green Party, Ann Bristow of the Sa­vage River Watershed Associati­on, Jessica Wise of the Sierra Club, and Nadine Grabania of Citizen Shale. Sponsored by: Allegany County Green Party, Allegany County Democratic Central Committee, We're Better Than This/Western MD, and the Women's Action Coalition of Allegany County.