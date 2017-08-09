Alarmed with the Potential Detriment to the Environment, Coalition Calls for Assessment, Rejection of TransCanadaâ€™s Eastern Panhandle Expansion Project Baltimore, MD â€” On Tuesday August 8, a letter signed by 18 state and local environmental organizations was delivered to Secretary Ben Grumbles of the Maryland Department of the Environment. The signatories demand that MDE use its authority to conduct a thorough evaluation of the potential environmental impacts of TransCanadaâ€™s proposed Eastern Panhandle Expansion Project pipeline. The letter suggests that once MDE diligently carries out its obligation to Marylanders to examine the full impacts, the agency will see no other option than to reject the proposed pipeline project. The letter asserts that MDE will find rejecting the project will be the only way to protect the health of Marylandâ€™s waterways and communities. This four-mile pipeline would bring fracked gas from Pennsylvania to West Virginia, and would travel through Maryland, just west of Hancock. The proposed path of the pipeline crosses directly under the C&O Canal and the Potomac River, the primary drinking water source for more than 6 million people. What: Letter to Secretary Ben Grumbles Regarding TransCanadaâ€™s Eastern Panhandle Expansion Project - FERC Docket No. CP-17-80-000 Who: Signatories of the letter include: AMP Creeks Council Chesapeake Climate Action Network Chesapeake Physicians for Social Responsibility Clean Water Action Earthworks Food & Water Watch Howard County Climate Action Interfaith Power & Light (DC.MD.NoVA) Lower Susquehanna RIVERKEEPERÂ® Association Maryland Conservation Council Maryland Environmental Health Network Maryland Sierra Club Nature Abounds Potomac Riverkeeper Network Savage River Watershed Association Upper Potomac Riverkeeper Waterkeepers Chesapeake We Are Cove Point # # # FULL LETTER ATTACHED. CONCLUSION BELOW: We urge MDE not to rush through its review of this Project. Protection of Marylandâ€™s streams, rivers, and wetlands is too important to place at risk. MDE must take the time needed to ensure it has all necessary information, review that information, give the public an opportunity to thoroughly review and comment on the information at a public hearing, and then conduct a thorough and transparent analysis of the significant potential impacts of the Project on critical water crossings and all related upland and downstream activities. Overwhelming scientific evidence, along with the recent Â§ 401 certification denials for two proposed pipeline in New York State, confirm the inherent public health and environmental dangers with pipelines and associated infrastructure. This Project will likely have significant adverse impacts on water quality, aquatic habitat, and public health, especially when considered together with the cumulative impacts of the proposed Mountaineer Gas pipeline in West Virginia. Yet Maryland will not gain any benefits from the pipelineâ€™s construction and operation. If MDE cannot impose conditions adequate to minimize these impacts, it should consider denying the application. Given the recent concerns and problems using HDD to construct pipelines in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and the unique geologic features present in this Project, we are gravely concerned that no set of conditions will be adequate. We firmly believe that, once MDE conducts its required Â§ 401 certification analysis in the proper, comprehensive manner dictated by the Clean Water Act, it will ultimately conclude that certification for this Project is not warranted. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to provide input to MDE on this project. Please contact Phillip Musegaas, Vice President of Programs and Litigation at Potomac Riverkeeper Network if you have any questions regarding this letter. He can be reached by phone at 202-888-4929 or or e-mail, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .