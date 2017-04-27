The City of Frostburg's Historic District Commission will meet Monday, May 8, 2017 , at 6:00 PM , in the City Hall Conference Room, located at 59 E. Main Street. The Frostburg Historic District Commission is charged with the preservation of historic structures and the surroundings within the designated district in order to safeguard the heritage of the City, stablilze and improve property values, strengthen the local economy and foster civic beauty.

The scheduled presentation is in regard to a facade renovation at 26 W. Main Street. The public is welcome to attend.