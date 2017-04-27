On Saturday, April 8, the members of Frostburg State Universityâ€™s Alpha Sigma Tau hosted their second Zumbathon Fundraiser to benefit the FSU Relay For Life for the American Cancer Society, which will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the FSU Cordts Physical Education Center. Caption: Participants in the April 8 Zumbathon for Relay For Life at FSU, sponsored by Alpha Sigma Tau, Front row from left are Dallas Calvert, Johanna Norris, Emily Ahman-Gamble, Jennifer Schofield, Kyndra Wilson, Ellie Bolton; middle row from left are Golda Friedman, Maura Dzambo, Erika Jaensch, Natasha Powell, Sara Shelton, Estefani Romero, Bethany Henson, Jasmine Spring; back row from left are Emma Thompson, Rebecca Patterson, Marie Stavrou, Destiny Dietz, Brooke Ralston, Mekai Smedley, Leah Chaney, Mairade Ronning, Cara Kirn, Ellen Engle; the four Zumba instructors standing on the stage are, from left, Shannon Winfield, Ashley Wolfe, Angela Montague and Tricia Barbarito. This dance-fitness party for a cause raised $413 from about 125 participants at this public event. FSUâ€™s Relay For Life organizers thank local Zumba instructors Angela Montague, Ashley Wolfe, Tricia Barbarito and Shannon Winfield for helping us with this event, as well as the FSU Student Government Association for financial support for the event. Wolfe and Montague will perform during Fridayâ€™s Relay at 10 p.m., offering information about Zumba and related fundraisers. The Relay For Life of FSU is a community event and open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members who would like to participate. Relay For Life raises money for the American Cancer Societyâ€™s programs and services, celebrates cancer survivors and helps to remember those that lost their lives to this disease. A Survivorâ€™s Banquet, which is complimentary for any survivor and their guest, will be held the night of Relay at 6:30 p.m. For an invitation to the Survivorâ€™s Banquet, please contact the American Cancer Societyâ€™s Cumberland Office at 301-722-2145 (Option 3) or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . For more information, event photos or to donate to FSUâ€™s Relay, please visit www.relayforlife.org/fsumd or the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ frostburgrelay. Information is also available by contacting Patrick Oâ€™Brien, director of the Office of Civic Engagement at 301-687-4210 or Courtney Case at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 301-722-2145 (Option 3). FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258. -end-