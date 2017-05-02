Community Strengthening Coalition Forum About Oipioid Addiction Recovery Resources and Partnerships Set for May 10 The Allegany County Community Strengthening Coalition will host an interactive forum for community members seeking opportunities to be part of addressing the opioid epidemic in our area. The event will take place on Wed., May 10 from 6-8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 11 Washington Street in Cumberland. Free off-street parking is available in the churchâ€™s lot. Light refreshments will be provided by Western Maryland Health System. Presentations will be given by representatives from three local organizations working to address the local addiction crisis: Hope Against Heroin, a faith-based effort to raise awareness of the drug abuse epidemic that encourages community members to join with each other to face the problem; the Drug Abatement Response Team (DART), the only program of its kind in Maryland designed to place a person into treatment within 24 hours of an opioid-related overdose; and Prescribe Change, which has a mission to create awareness and educate the citizens of Allegany County about the growing crisis of opioid prescription drugs and heroin misuse and abuse in our community. After the presentations, community members will have the opportunity to connect with these community resources to discuss how to battle the crisis together. Additional addiction recovery resources will be available on site as well. The Community Strengthening Coalition is a diverse network of individuals, groups, and organizations in Allegany County that connects people to one another and to resources. Through discussion and networking, the Coalition strives to empower community members to better our community. CSC provides a place to build relationships, strengthen and create partnerships, and collaborate. The Coalitionâ€™s mission was inspired by the community building work initiated by its originating members, Allegany County NAACP Branch 7007 and Frostburg State Universityâ€™s Communication Leadership Lab. For more information on the event or partnering with the Coalition, contact Caroline Kelly or Evan West at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit the Cumberland Positive Facebook group. For more information on the Communication Leadership Lab and moderating and facilitating assistance, contact Dr. Elesha L. Ruminski at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 301-687-4480.