The City of Frostburg is seeking volunteers to serve on the Historic District Commission. Applicants must possess a demonstrated special interest, specific knowledge or professional or academic training in such fields as history, architecture, architectural history, planning, archeology, anthropology, curation, conservation, landscape architecture, historic preservation, urban design, or related disciplines. The Historic District Commission holds regular public meetings on the second Monday of every month and determines the appropriateness of proposed projects within the Historic District based on the Secretary of the Interior Guidelines for Rehabilitation and the City of Frostburg Register of Historic Places Guidelines.

Anyone interested in serving on the City of Frostburgâ€™s Historic District Commission should submit a resume and letter of interest to the Community Development Program Coordinator, Laura McBride, City of Frostburg, 59 E. Main St., P.O. Box 440, Frostburg, MD 21532. For more information please call 301-689-6000, ext. 107.