After three years serving as the Downtown Development Commission’s Promotions Director, Steven Leyh will step up as the organization’s Executive Director. He will also be responsible for managing Cumberland’s Main Street Program.



The Downtown Development Commission, which maintains and actively works to promote economic growth of the downtown business district, announced Leyh’s promotion on September 14, following a DDC board meeting.



“I’m just incredibly honored,” Leyh said. Since he started working for the commission in 2014, Leyh has helped promote Cumberland and brought national touring bands and new energy to attract outside attention to the city.



“Downtown Cumberland is starting to get noticed. We’ve been focused on getting the word out about Cumberland as the next cool mountain town. Our historic city center has an urban charm with its incredible architecture, loft living, art galleries and coffee shops; yet we are surrounded by beautiful mountains and vast public lands overflowing with outdoor recreational opportunities, said Leyh.”



In recent years, the Downtown Development Commission has been responsible for numerous improvements including: downtown district branding, new light post banners, redeveloping the Centre Street Parklet, installing new wayfinding signage and maps, new welcome murals, additional access to free parking and numerous major downtown events including the popular summer concert series.



“The DDC Board was unanimous in the decision to promote Steve to this new and expanded position. He has been a very strong part of the DDC’s efforts to showcase our downtown to both tourists and businesses. We look forward to a very busy and productive year, said Sandi Saville, DDC Chair.”