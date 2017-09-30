Great internships enhance what Frostburg State University students learn in the classroom to better prepare them for their dream jobs. This summer, more FSU students discovered how employers are finding engaging and interesting ways to make their internship fascinating. They also demonstrate that anything is possible as students at FSU. “We have the ability to build strong relationships not only with the students, but we’re building strong relationships with organizations that are interested in taking on FSU students,” said Amy Shimko, FSU’s director of Student Development. Some of the experiences include learning the legal system by helping prevent immigration marriage fraud, how to fundraise with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and analyzing unappealing beer flavors. Chemistry major Shanna Marcelino of Fort Washington, Md., spent her summer using a gas chromatography mass spectrometer to analyze flavor properties of beer at Shimadzu in Columbia, Md. Marcelino initially had an interest in forensics before the internship, but that might have changed after this summer. “I feel like I’d want to work for a scientific instrument manufacturing company because you’d get to do all these different applications and any project you’d want to do,” she said. Business Administration major Abiodun Olojo of College Park, Md., worked with his own client to rebrand the client’s website, logo and social media, complete with a launch party through SRB Communications in Washington, D.C. The internship crystalized what he wants to do in the future. “I found clarity with what I wanted to do,” he said. “My end goal is to be a chief marketing officer for a Fortune 500 company.” Theatre major Alexandra Hemphill of Hagerstown, Md., immersed herself in opera and theatre as the box office intern at the Utah Festival of Opera and Musical Theatre in Logan, Utah. Don’t be fooled by her title. She did much more than just selling and collecting tickets. She was considered a member of the theatre company during her internship, which also gave her free access to classes where she learned about auditioning, finding a manager and other professional development classes. “It broadened my view of theatre,” she said. “It opened up a lot more doors for me. It really helps me understand the whole finished product to put a show on.” Jillian Steinert of Dundalk, Md., learned how building trust can blossom into opportunity for children and teenagers while working as a recreational therapy intern at St. Vincent’s Villa in Timonium, where the Catholic Charities program provides therapy for children with behavioral and emotional needs. “One thing I learned here that I didn’t learn in a classroom is how to build relationships with children, with me becoming closer to the children and them getting to know me,” Steinert said. When she focused on providing the children with individual attention, she saw how they transitioned from being disinterested to being eager to join her, while they exercised and had fun. Paul Churchyard of Mount Airy, Md., traveled all over the country this summer without leaving his office. That’s because the earth science and geography major was mapping trails for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s websitewww.traillink.com. The Washington, D.C., nonprofit has been vital in helping convert unused railroads into recreational trails, including the Great Allegheny Passage in Frostburg. This summer, he mapped trails in several states, including the Green Circle Trail in Wisconsin and the C.J. Ramstad/North Shore State Trail in Minnesota, part of an expansive snowmobile trail network. Churchyard loved being able to dive into online maps and explore places he’s never been to, finding a way to navigate areas to help others. “You really need to do something like this to get a view of how you’re actually using what you’re learning in the classroom to apply it to the real world,” Churchyard said. “An internship allows the student to learn so much more about themselves, what they’re passionate about and what skills they have gained,” Shimko said. That often provides a perspective to make a better plan for entering the workforce, graduate school or following a different academic interest. “It is almost critical in this day and age for students to have hands-on, real-life work experience,” Shimko said. Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu or facebook.com/ frostburgstateuniversity. Follow FSU on Twitter @frostburgstate.