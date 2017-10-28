Frostburg State University will host freelance writer and editor Victoria Law in a presentation on her book, “Resistance Behind Bars: The Struggles of Incarcerated Women” on Monday, Nov. 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Lane University Center’s Atkinson Room (232). The presentation is free and open to the public.

Law’s book won the 2009 Prevention for a Safer Society (PASS) award. Law frequently writes and speaks about the intersections among mass incarceration, gender and resistance. For more information about the author, visit https://victorialaw.net.

This event is funded by the FSU African American Studies program, the Faculty Development and Sabbatical Subcommittee Workshop/Speaker Grant program and the FSU Foundation Opportunity Grant program.

For more information about the event, contact Dr. Amy Branam Armiento at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

FSU is committed to making all of its programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations through the ADA Compliance Office, call 301-687-4102 or use a Voice Relay Operator at 1-800-735-2258.